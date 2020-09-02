“The kids are ready for the season.”
Chelsie Terry’s assessment of her Catholic High of Pointe Coupee cross country teams mirrors the sentiments of many coaches.
Cross country will be the first sport to officially hold competitive events this weekend.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee kicks off the season on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the West Feliciana Relays. The boys meet is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by the girls meet at 10 a.m.
“Everything has gone pretty well,” Terry said about practicing under the Phase 2 guidelines. “It will definitely be different with the policies, guidelines and rules.”
Meanwhile, Livonia will kick off its season on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a virtual race at the Scott Civic Center park in New Roads.
“This will get the kids excited about the season,” said Heidi Main, first-year head coach after two years as assistant coach.
A California high school set up the virtual race, said Main, who will time her runners then submit their times in a digital format
The Wildcats’ first meet with other teams will be at Brusly on Sept. 19.
Terry also is in her first year as head coach after serving as assistant coach for four years.
“The kids ran over the summer, so they got used to the policies and guidelines,” Terry said.
“They got used to rules with the workouts, getting their temperatures taken every day, stretching and maintaining six feet distance.
“Even when out running, they know not to bunch up,” she said.
One of the Hornets’ top runners will be senior Reese Morrison, who has run with the program since the eighth grade, Terry said.
Unfortunately, the Hornets will be without senior Kaylin St. Romain, who is injured and won’t be able to run, she added.
“The (COVID) restrictions haven’t been hindering them from participating,” said Main, about her Wildcats. “It’s hot. It’s been tough with the weather and extreme humid this year. They are excited to just be out there.”
Notable runners this season for Livonia, Main said, are its lone senior, Aaron Ducote, with juniors Holden Larrimore and Issac Bollich.
The girls team includes two runners who have been participating since their middle-school years, Maggie Chapman and Madison Spears.
Efforts to reach William Breland, False River cross country coach, were unsuccessful.