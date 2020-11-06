ARNAUDVILLE – Livonia placed two runners in the top 10 to take third place in the boys division of the District 6-4A cross country meet on Nov. 2.
Isaac Bollich took fifth place in a time of 20:39 and Holden Larimore was eighth in 21:16.
For their finishes, Bollich was named to the All-District first team and Larimore was named to the All-District second team.
Other runners and their times were: Aiden Martin, 14th in 23:49; Lucas Nolen, 15th in 24:30; and Jack Duncan, 17th in 28:10.
In the girls division, Madison Spears was district runnerup in 23:42.
Maggie Chatman took fifth place in 25:34 and Teresa dosRamos was eighth in 31:46.
For their finishes, Spears and Chatman were named to the All-District first team and dosRamos was named to the All-District second team.