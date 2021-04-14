False River Academy’s Jordan Dauthier set a school softball record for home runs in a career on April 6.
Dauthier hit the 28th home run of her career in the fourth inning against St. John of Plaquemine.
Cheerleader tryouts slated
Tryouts for cheerleaders for Livonia High will be April 19 through April 21.
Any student, male or female, entering seventh through 12th grade at Livonia High or the STEM Academy for the 2021-22 school year is eligible.
Tryout packets and details are available through the REMIND portal.
Hornets anglers go to state
Benjamin Jumonville and David Gummow of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will be competing in the State Bass Fishing Tournament on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
The tournament will be held at Cross Lake in Shreveport.
At the Region 3 bass tournament at Lake Henderson, the pair finished third out of 131 boats to qualify for the state meet.