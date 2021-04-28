Distance runners and relays dominated Livonia’s entries to the Class 4A Region II Track Meet on Tuesday, April 27, at Cecilia High School.
In the 1600 meters, Madison Spears took seventh in 6:16.55.
Maggie Chatman took eighth in the 1600 meters (6:17.16) and 11th in the 800 meters (2:55.33).
In the relay events, the 4x800 team took sixth (12:06.09), while the 4x400 team was 13th (4:56.74).
In the boys individual events. Holden Larimore finished 14th in the 3200 meters (13:15.54).
In the relay events, the 4x100 team was 12th (46.81); 4x800 team, 13th (9:58.09); and the 4x200 team, 15th (1:44.51).
The top four individuals and relay teams at the District 6-4A meet held last week qualified for regionals.
At the district meet, the Wildcat girls team took fifth place with 25 points. Beau Chene won the meet with 107 points.
The boys team also took fifth with 10 points. Cecilia won the meet with 156.
Chatman, running in the 1600 meters and 800 meters, took third (6:15.40) and fourth (2:50.54), respectively.
She also took seventh in the shot put (21-0).
Madison Spears won the 1600 meters (6:09.12) and took sixth in the 400 meters (1:11.22).
Two relay teams qualified. The 4x800 relay won that event (12:02.52) and the 4x400 relay took fourth (5:05.58).
The Wildcat boys team qualified three relays to the regionals.
The 4x800 relay took third (10:01.57) to qualify. The 4x100 relay took fourth (46.10) and the 4x200 relay was fourth (1:44.33).
In other events in the girls division, Emily Chenevert took fifth (30.27) and Victoria Friddle was sixth (30.54) in the 200-meter dash.
In the 100-meter dash, Friddle was seventh (15.02) and Kalayah Terrio was eighth (15.54).
Elise Meche took eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:22.76) and Mary Bollich was eighth in the 800-meter run (3:24.20).
The girls 4x100 relay was fifth (1:00.84) and the 4x200 relay also was fifth (2:06.48).
In the field events, Harley-Ann Smith took seventh in the discus (55-3) and ninth in the javelin (40-9).
Kylee May had a pair of eighth-place finishes in the shot put (20-2) and javelin (49-7), while Kalayah Terrio was eighth in the discus (29-11).
In the boys sprints, Ge’Morian Hollins was sixth in the 200 meters (25.70) and eighth in the 100 meters (12.21).
Jaron Derogers finished eighth in the 200 meters (26.90) and Torence Gremillion was ninth in the 100 meters (12.27)
In the 400 meters, Alexander Sandoval was eighth (1:00.08) and Michael Martin was ninth (1:03.37).
In the distance events, Holden Larimore took a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 800 meters (2:23.26) and 3200 meters (13:06.71).
Carson Langland had a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:47.24) and 3200 meters (13:10.74) and a seventh place finish in the 800 meters (2:36.02).
Isaac Bollich also took seventh in the 1600 meters (5:57.20)
The boys 4x400 relay took fifth (4:21.77).
In the field events, Antonio Modeliste took sixth in the javelin (85-11) and eighth in the shot put (34-9). Sandoval also was eighth in the javelin (63-11).
Darrius Ford took seventh in the long jump (18-3), while Jack Duncan was seventh in the discus (88-7) and Harris Hayes was eighth (81-6).
Brandon Smith took ninth in the shot (34-5).