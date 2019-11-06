Catholic High-Pointe Coupee head football coach David Simoneaux often elaborates on what he considers among the biggest keys to his team’s success – and it’s not strictly offense or defense.
The strong commitment and the longstanding relationship among players paved the road to success for the Hornets. Simoneaux hopes it will guide his team to the outright possession of the District 5-1A championship Friday against St. Edmund.
CHSPC awaits a rugged St. Edmund squad in hopes they can capture their second District 5-1A championship since 2019. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at NRG Field.
“This team is very close, they have a strong bond with each other and they’ve really developed into a great group of players,” Simoneaux said. “They have a strong commitment for each other. and they’ve really embraced that.
“A lot of the guys have played together since third grade, so hopefully this game will be a night that shows what our program all about and hope we can clinch the district title,” he said.
The bond and commitment will go into full throttle against a squad that is very similar to what the Hornets have brought to the field this season.
SEHS (6-3, 3-1) heads into the fray after a 47-14 rout over Westminster Christian Academy in Week 9 action and a 13-0 victory against Sacred Heart.
The Blue Jays possess many of the qualities that have brought success to the Hornets this season.
“They’re a very physical, well-coached team,” Simoneaux said. “They are big, tough, hardnosed and they seem to be hitting their stride at the end of the year.
“They’re going to try to smash the football, and they’re going to be tough to stop,” he said.
A 35-6 loss Oct. 10 in the 5-1A opener against Opelousas Catholic – a team the Hornets steamrolled 44-10 – is the only blemish on the Blue Jays district record.
SEHS began the season 1-2 when they followed a 32-18 win over Vinton with a 14-9 loss at Bunkie in Week 2 and 36-7 rout against Avoyelles.