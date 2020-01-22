Five of six Pointe Coupee Parish prep basketball teams opened or will open district play this week, while the sixth team begins its second week of district play.
Livonia and False River opened district play this week, while Catholic-Pointe Coupee begins what’s usually called the boys basketball “second season” on Friday.
Livonia knocked off Beau Chene 69-62 in 6-4A play on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to stand 1-0 and 8-13 overall.
It was the first game for the Wildcats after an 11-day layoff.
Livonia had beaten Tara on Jan. 10 by a 65-51 score, snapping a four-game losing streak.
The Wildcats go on the road on Friday, Jan. 24, to play Opelousas then return home to host Cecilia on Friday, Jan. 31.
Meanwhile, False River, 1-8, opened District 6-1A play at Central Private on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Gators host Thrive Academy on Friday, Jan. 24, in their second district contest.
On Tuesday, Jan 28, False River is on the road to face Southern Lab, while Central Private visits False River on Friday, Jan. 31, in a 6-1A game.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee stood at 11-7, easily beating Maurepas (8-B) 76-12 on Tuesday and playing Einstein Charter (11-2A) Wednesday.
The Hornets open their District 5-1A schedule going on the road on Friday, Jan 24, to play at Sacred Heart in Ville Platte.
On Tuesday, Jan 28, Opelousas Catholic visits for a 5-1A matchup and on Friday, Jan 31, Catholic-PC is on the road at Westminster.
Girls teams
Livonia begins its second week of District 6-4A competition in girls basketball, as False River opened 6-1A play Wednesday and Catholic-Pointe Coupee begins 5-1A play on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats fell to 0-3 in 6-4A and 6-10 overall, losing to Beau Chene 61-45 on Tuesday. Jan. 21.
Livonia opened District 6-4A falling to Cecilia 49-37 then losing to Breaux Bridge 60-54.
The schedule continues with the Lady Wildcats traveling to Opelousas on Friday, Jan 24, then having a week off before hosting Cecilia on Friday, Jan.31.
The Lady Gators topped Berwick 46-42 on Jan. 17 in a non-district to stand at 1-14.
They opened 6-1A play on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Central Private. False River played Central Private (6-1A) on Wednesday, then host Thrive Academy on Friday, Jan. 24, in a district contest.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, False River steps out of district play to travel to Baton Rouge to play Woodlawn (5-5A), followed by a non-district matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 29, against St. John (7-1A) in Plaquemine
Central Private visits False River on Friday, Jan. 31, in a 6-1A game.
Meanwhile, Catholic-Pointe Coupee was 14-7, topping Maurepas (8-B) 43-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, then faced Thrive Academy (6-1A) on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Lady Hornets beat Belaire (7-4A) 32-37 on Jan. 16, to win their fifth of six games.
The Lady Hornets now begin their campaign in District 5-1A on the road on Friday, Jan 24, at Sacred Heart in Ville Platte.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Opelousas Catholic visits for a 5-1A matchup and on Friday, Jan. 31, Catholic-PC is on the road at Westminster.