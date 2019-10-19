Payback time arrived in earnest Friday night when Catholic-Pointe Coupee exacted revenge for a loss that cost them the District 5-1A championship.
In the process, a 44-10 rout over previously undefeated Opelousas Catholic put the Hornets in the driver’s seat to claim outright possession of the district title. The victory came almost one year after the Vikings defeated the Hornets 12-0 in Opelousas.
The sound of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” blared over the PA system at NRG Stadium at the end of the game for what will likely lead to a district title for CHSPC.
CHSPC (5-2) capitalized on six turnovers to defeat the Vikings, who came into the game with one of the stingiest defenses in Class 1A football.
Colin Grezaffi scored three touchdowns to spark the Hornet victory. He led the 349-yard rushing attack with 22 carries for 120 yards.
CHSPC scored four touchdowns in the third quarter, with much of the help from turnovers. Micah Cifreo grabbled three interceptions to help keep the Viking offense off the field much of the game.
“The beautiful thing we did was that we kept them off the football field because of the talent they have,” CHSPC head coach David Simoneaux said. “We were able to control the football on the offense side, and I was proud of how our guys played iron-man football after all the adversity this season.”
The Vikings (6-1) outscored opponents 154-55 going into the game – including a win over 4A standout Vermillion Catholic. But interceptions and fumbles – uncharacteristic of one of the team that spent five weeks unbeaten – stifled the Viking offense.
“We had a bad night and didn’t play very well, and credit goes to Catholic-Pointe Coupee for taking advantage of the mistakes we made,” Vikings coach Thomas David said. “We missed entirely too many opportunities on defense, our guys got overheated and we didn’t handle our emotions well.”
Returning quarterback – who had been sidelined with an ankle injury since Week 2 at Ascension Episcopal – scored on a 1-yard sneak in the second quarter. A 21-yard field goal by Drew Sebastien was the only other TD in the opening half.
Grezaffi scored on runs of 2 and 24 yards, while Cifreo scored on an 8-yard scamper. Nick Carriere tacked on a 6-yard run and Matthew Langlois scored on a 15-yard spring.
“Coach Simoneaux showed us the video of Opelousas Catholic taking the knee at the end of the game,” he said. “It really made us mad and had us wanting to make them tap out.”
Grezaffi also scored on a 2-yard sneak in the fourh quarter.
The Vikings responded quickly when Roy connected with Patin on a soaring 81-yard touchdown completion, followed by a Drew Sabastien point-after kick that narrowed the OCHS deficit to 20-10.
CHSPC heads into action on the road Thursday, Oct. 24 at Westminster Academy.