False River broke into the win column before Christmas and the Gators have a chance to get its second win this week.
The Gators beat Ascension Christian, 33-25, on Dec. 21.
“The most crucial part of the game for us was playing a tight 1-3-1 defense,” coach Emily Torres said, “relying on stealing the ball and fast-breaking down the court.
“This strategy helped us immensely in taking our first win of the season,” Torres said.
Jordan Dauthier led False River with 11 points, while Emma Patin had 8 points.
Analese Reed and Hannah Grimmet had 3 rebounds each.
The Gators, 1-7, travel to Gonzales on Thursday, Jan. 7, to play Ascension Christian again.
After its first win of the season, St. Joseph-Plaucheville defeated False River, 60-16, on Dec. 22. Christina Mayer led the Gators with 6 points.
Games with Family Community and West Feliciana were postponed, setting up the rematch with Ascension Christian.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, False River travels to Catholic-PC, Friday, Jan. 8; then will be on the road again at Maurepas on Friday, Jan. 15.
Catholic-PC.
Woodlawn tied the game at 49-49 with 2.1 seconds remaining, then went on to defeat Catholic High of Pointe Coupee 54-52 in overtime Tuesday.
“We didn’t finish the game like we needed to,” coach Joe Neal said. “We played a good game for almost four quarters then the last two minutes of the game we made poor decisions with the basketball.
“We made poor decisions defensively and didn’t have proper rotations. We just couldn’t recover from that.
The Hornets were without starting center Ashlyn Landry, quarantined by contact tracing, Neal said.
“We missed her on the boards and put-backs,” Neal said. “Not having her there hurt, but we have enough girls to step in.”
Tralyn Riley used a layup and two free throws to put Woodlawn up 53-49 in overtime.
Claire Rivet’s free throw and Troyana Pichon’s basket made it 53-52, but Ra’Nya Smith added a free throw for Woodlawn and a three-point attempt by the Hornets missed at the buzzer.
Isabel Guerin had three career highs with 24 points, five 3-point baskets and 11 steals. She also had 5 assists.
Jenna LaCour also scored 11 points to with 5 rebounds and Rivet had 7 points and 6 assists.
Troyana Pichon contributed 15 rebounds and Renee Havenar had 13 rebounds.
Catholic-PC outscored Scared Heart 14-4 in the fourth quarter and took a 30-25 road win on Dec. 30.
The Trojans led the visiting Hornets 21-16 going into the final quarter.
LaCour led Catholic-PC with 9 points and 2 blocks, while Rivet had 8 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Pichon also had 7 points and 9 rebounds and Guerin added 6 points and 6 steals.
Offensive scoring runs have been crucial for Catholic-PC, but Central Private got the run Dec. 23, enroute to a 51-49 win over the Hornets.
The Hornets led 25-23 at the half, but the Redhawks outscored them 16-9 in the third quarter for a 39-34 lead. Catholic-PC outscored Central Private 15-12 in the final quarter but could get no closer.
Pichon led the Hornets with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
LaCour and Guerin also scored in double figures, 12 and 10 points respectively. Guerin also had 8 rebounds and 8 steals.
Catholic-PC will host False River on Friday, Jan. 8.
The Hornets then play three games in four days, traveling to Collegiate-Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, Jan. 12; to Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 14, then host St. Joseph’s Academy, Friday, Jan. 15.
Livonia
Livonia was scheduled to travel to Port Allen on Wednesday.
The Wildcats had to reschedule its games with Opelousas Catholic and St. Helena from last week.
The Wildcats will host Cecilia in its District 6-4A opener on Tuesday, Jan. 12, then travel to district foe Breaux Bridge on Friday, Jan. 15.