GONZALES – Short fist bumps and lobbing the ball over waiting for the right moment or a miscue dominated the opening round playoff match between False River and Ascension Christian.
No. 19 seed False River fell to No. 14 Ascension Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the Division V volleyball playoffs, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee was scheduled to host No. 28 First Baptist Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“I could not have asked for a better team defensively,” Gator coach Loriann Sellars said. “They gave them everything they got.
“The points that (Ascension Christian) earned were a lot of our mistakes; that’s how the ball rolls sometimes,” she said.
“But the bottom line was, defensively, our girls were on top for sure.”
The coach also pointed out that in the crucial third game, the Gators handled all but three serves from the Lions.
False River’s season ends at 6-9 and its second-place finish in District 5.
Ascension Christian (13-10) advances to the regional round, where the Lions will pay the winner of No. 3 Westminster and No. 30 Covenant Christian.
Ascension Christian shifted its strategy after the first game, attempting fewer spikes and lobbing the ball over to False River.
“Playing safe, that what we call playing safe,” Sellars said.
The Lions won the second set, but the offensive shift ran into trouble in the third set
“Then the third game, we came back setting and hitting and starting doing the things we like to do,” Sellars said. “Then the fourth game, we lightened up.”
Down 9-5 in the opening game, False River outscored Ascension Christian 7-2 to take a 12-11 lead.
Jenna Park’s block tied it 18-18, but the Lions outscored the Gators 5-2 to take the game.
The second game saw nine ties and seven lead changes. A pair of failed kills into the net by Ascension Christian put False River up 15-12.
Tied 21-21 on Hannah Grimmett’s kill, the Lions’ Ella Lambert had a pair of kills including the game winner.
False River trailed 13-8 in the third set but gradually narrowed it to a 17-17. Three Lion miscues put the Gators up 20-17.
Park’s kill kept False River ahead 23-20 and two more Lion miscues led to the win.
But Ascension Christian quickly built a five-point lead in the fourth set and held it four times. The Gators cut the deficit to 22-20 on Jordan Dauthier’s tip over and Christina Mayer’s kill.
But Grace Lewis’s tip over and Emily Swanson’s kill and a Gator attempt to bump the ball over went into the net led to the final score.
• Catholic-PC vs. First Baptist.
No. 5 Catholic-PC was scheduled to host No. 28 First Baptist Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday after The Banner press deadline..
The Hornets (14-9), undefeated District 5 champions, took a six-game win streak into the playoff match.
No. 28 First Baptist (3-10), of Slidell, finished third in District 7.
Catholic-PC relies on a number of players, including Anna Vosburg, who reached 1,000 assists in the season-ending win over Ascension Catholic.
Blaire Bizette, Tori Cameron, Ashlyn Landry and Troyana Pichon have contributed to the Hornet offensive attack and on defense.