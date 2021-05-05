False River Academy qualified a sprinter and a relay team for the Class 1A State Track Meet at the Class 1A Region III Track Meet held April 29.
Christina Mayer False qualified for the state meet by taking third in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.06.
The 4X100-meter relay team of Mayer, Dyamond Bracken, Analese Reed and Maliyah Stewart took third at the regional in a time of 56.02.
Mayer almost qualified in the 200 meters but took fourth place (27.1).
The top three in the individual events and top three relays advance to the Class 1A State Track Meet on Thursday at LSU in Baton Rouge.
Bracken also took sixth in the 100 meters (13.34).
In the field events, Emma Patin finished sixth in the discus (71-10½), ninth in the javelin (60-7) and 10th in the shot put (19-9).
Analese Reed was 10th in the discus (51-7) and 11th in the shot put (19-5).
In the boys division, Jaiden Goldsby took eighth in the 400 meters (1:06.90) and 10th in the 200 meters (28.30).
Eli Fontenot also was ninth in the discus (68-8).
Team scores and standings were not available at presstime.