False River Academy qualified a sprinter and a relay team for the Class 1A State Track Meet at the Class 1A Region III Track Meet held April 29 at Plaquemine High.
Christina Mayer False qualified for the state meet by taking third place in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.06.
The 4X100-meter relay team of Mayer, Dyamond Bracken, Analese Reed and Maliyah Stewart took third at the regional in a time of 56.02.
Mayer almost qualified for state in the 200 meters but took fourth place (27.1).
The top three athletes in the individual events and top three relays advance to the Class 1A State Track Meet on Thursday at LSU in Baton Rouge.
Bracken also took sixth in the 100 meters (13.34).
In the field events, Emma Patin finished sixth in the discus (71-10½), ninth in the javelin (60-7) and 10th in the shot put (19-9).
Analese Reed also was 10th in the discus (51-7) and 11th in the shot put (19-5).
In the boys division, Jaiden Goldsby took eighth in the 400 meters (1:06.90) and 10th in the 200 meters (28.30).
Eli Fontenot also was ninth in the discus (68-8).
Team scores and standings were not available at presstime.
Class 1A Region III Track Meet
Girls Shot Put
1 Gray, Kalacia East Iberville 32-4.5
2 Coleman, Jayden St. Martin's Episcopal 31-2
3 Creecy, Kharma West St. John 29-9
4 Daniel, Imani Riverside Academy 28-7
5 Guidry, Nylah Southern University Lab 26-11
6 White, Gabby Metairie Park Country Day HS 26-2.5
7 Phillips, Brooklynn Ascension Christian 25-8
8 Scott, Kinley East Iberville 22-6
9 Dorsey, Ja'laya White Castle 20-0
10 Patin, Emma False River Academy 19-9
11 Reed, Analese False River Academy 19-5
12 Shoats, Elizabeth Slaughter Charter 16-1
Girls Discus
1 Gray, Kalacia East Iberville 96-5.5
2 Angerer, Renee St. Martin's Episcopal 93-9
3 Trepagnier, Grace Riverside Academy 92-1
4 Creecy, Kharma West St. John 90-5.5
5 White, Gabby Country Day 84-2.25
6 Patin, Emma False River Academy 71-10.5
7 Dale, Lauren Central Private 71-7
8 Simon, Sydney Central Private 62-5
9 Scott, Kinley East Iberville 61-6
10 Reed, Analese False River Academy 51-7
Girls Javelin
1 DiVincenti, Sofia St. Martin's Episcopal 107-3
2 White, Gabby Country Day 89-11
3 Dale, Lauren Central Private 84-0
4 Phillips, Brooklynn Ascension Christian 81-3
5 Trepagnier, Grace Riverside 78-5.5
6 Dorsey, Ja'laya White Castle 78-4
7 Mosby, Ty'quenchi East Iberville 77-0
8 Holland, Kelby East Iberville 71-3
9 Patin, Emma False River Academy 60-7
10 Creecy, Kharma West St. John 53-0
11 Juneau, Addison Central Private 49-1
12 Shoats, Elizabeth Slaughter Charter 28-10
Girls High Jump
1 Jackson, Genesis East Iberville 5-0
2 Robinson, Toi St. Martin's Episcopal 4-10
3 Revon, Myracle Riverside 4-4
4 Moore, Emmeline Country Day 4-0
5 WOOD, Kate Country Day 3-6
Girls Pole Vault
1 Moody, Lila Country Day 6-6
2 Scott, Genesis Country Day 6-6
Girls Long Jump
1 Jackson, Genesis East Iberville 17-4
2 Gordon, Armani East Iberville 15-9
3 Dale, Anna Central Private 15-3
4 Daniel, Imari Riverside 15-1
5 Galeas, Jenna Ecole Classique 15-0
6 Norwood, Londyn Country Day 13-5
7 Williams, Chiquita White Castle 12-11
8 Santangelo, Anna Central Private 12-4
9 Revon, Myracle Riverside 11-8
10 Thompson, Taiona Slaughter Charter 11-0
Girls Triple Jump
1 Jackson, Genesis East Iberville 37-8
2 Gordon, Armani East Iberville 33-4
3 Galeas, Jenna Ecole Classique 31-3.5
4 Dale, Anna Central Private 30-4.5
5 Corcoran, Layne Country Day 29-9
6 Norwood, Londyn Country Day 27-2
Girls 4x200 Relay
1 East Iberville 1:53.03
2 White Castle 1:59.56
3 Central Private 2:00.85
4 Riverside 2:02.00
Girls 1600-Meter Run
1 Bartholomew, Isabella St. Martin's Episcopal 5:55.4
2 Moore, Emmeline Country Day 5:57.1
3 McManus, Rian St. Martin's Episcopal 6:15.1
4 O'neal, Makayla Central Private 6:27.1
5 Fernandez, Caroline Country Day 6:34.8
6 Lewis, Grace Ascension Christian 6:43.1
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
1 Coleman, Kylar St. Martin's Episcopal 16.40
2 Riley, Destiny East Iberville 17.34
3 Galeas, Jenna Ecole Classique 18.14
4 Moody, Lila Country Day 19.05
5 Santangelo, Anna Central Private 20.60
6 Aime, Addisyn Central Private 20.61
7 WOOD, Kate Country Day 20.69
Girls 100-Meter Dash
1 Gordon, Taylor East Iberville 12.78
2 Walker, Ann Southern Lab 12.83
3 Mayer, Christina False River Academy 13.06
4 Robinson, Toi St. Martin's Episcopal 13.20
5 Jackson, Jade West St. John 13.24
6 Bracken, Dyamond False River Academy 13.34
7 Coleman, Kylar St. Martin's Episcopal 13.48
8 Galeas, Jenna Ecole Classique 13.60
9 Wesley, Jadah White Castle 13.66
10 O'neal, Gabriella Central Private 13.69
11 Holland, Kelby East Iberville 14.02
12 Williams, Chiquita White Castle 14.32
Girls 800-Meter Run
1 Poole, Mason Country Day 2:37.27
2 O'byrne, Cecile Country Day 2:40.60
3 O'neal, Makayla Central Private 2:41.40
4 McManus, Rian St. Martin's Episcopal 2:45.80
5 Larose, Makayah Riverside 2:55.72
6 Scroggs, Kinslei Ascension Christian 3:08.35
7 Schexnayder, Anna Ascension Catholic 3:27.69
8 Shoats, Elizabeth Slaughter Charter 3:36.61
Girls 4x100 Relay
1 East Iberville 52.91
2 Riverside Academy 54.41
3 False River Academy 56.02
4 White Castle 57.03
5 Country Day 57.83
6 Central Private 58.96
Girls 400-Meter Dash
1 Jackson, Genesis East Iberville 1:05.70
2 Corcoran, Kate Country Day 1:06.33
3 Poole, Mason Country Day 1:06.66
4 Saijas, Mia Riverside 1:08.75
5 Larose, Makayah Riverside 1:10.19
6 Temple, Samari East Iberville 1:17.81
7 Comeaux, Lanie Ascension Catholic 1:22.23
8 Landry, Riley Ascension Catholic 1:35.86
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Riley, Destiny East Iberville 52.52
2 Corcoran, Layne Country Day 58.08
2 Santangelo, Anna Central Private 58.08
4 Main, Julia Ecole Classique 1:01.53
5 Revon, Myracle Riverside 1:03.55
Girls 200-Meter Dash
1 Walker, Ann Southern Lab 26.1
2 Gordon, Taylor East Iberville 26.6
3 Robinson, Toi St. Martin's Episcopal 26.8
4 Mayer, Christina False River Academy 27.1
5 Jackson, Jade West St. John 27.3
6 O'neal, Gabriella Central Private 28.3
7 Daniel, Imari Riverside 28.5
8 Wesley, Jadah White Castle 29.0
9 Pierre, Marne Riverside 29.3
10 Friendship, Chelsea East Iberville 29.4
11 Stewart, Maliyah False River Academy 30.7
Girls 3200-Meter Run
1 Bartholomew, Isabella St. Martin's Episcopal 12:59.5
2 Morton, Emma Country Day 13:36.7
3 Thionville, Margo Country Day 14:12.6
Girls 4x400 Relay
1 Country Day 4:36.96
2 Riverside Academy 4:52.23
3 St. Martin's Episcopal 4:53.97
Boys Shot Put
1 Tapp, Jmond Ascension Catholic 45-6
2 Heebe, Douglas Country Day 41-10.5
3 Foster, Jude Southern Lab 38-9
4 Sanders, Carlos Southern Lab 38-4
5 Trepagnier, Noah Riverside 38-2.5
6 Templet, Luke Ascension Catholic 37-11
7 Schaefer, Aiden Ecole Classique 36-10.5
8 Rizzi, Christian Country Day 33-9
9 Davis, Dorian White Castle 32-8
10 Captain, Lance East Iberville 31-7
11 Easley, Clay Central Private 27-5.5
Boys Discus
1 Heebe, Douglas Country Day 122-0.5
2 Talbot, Michael Country Day 110-0
3 Ross, Azarion East Iberville 108-9.5
4 Trepagnier, Noah Riverside 104-1
5 Davis, Joshua Southern Lab 102-0
6 Grover, Michael Southern Lab 95-2.5
7 Schaefer, Aiden Ecole Classique 94-6
8 Templet, Luke Ascension Catholic 91-11
9 Fontenot, Eli False River Academy 68-8
Boys Javelin
1 Ross, Azarion East Iberville 156-10
2 Talbot, Michael Country Day 144-5
3 Jupiter, Ethan Southern Lab 137-6
4 Roberson, R'koby West St. John 129-2
5 Sharpe, Cody Central Private 128-10
6 Bartholomew, Timothy West St. John 121-8
7 Scott, Damion White Castle 111-8
8 Fearheiley, Bentley Ascension Christian 108-0
9 Sullivan, Sean Central Private 104-7
10 Shapiro, Zach Ridgewood 103-10
11 Horn, Ronald St. John 103-2
Boys High Jump
1 Ross, Azarion East Iberville 6-0
2 Barber, Kelvinte Riverside 6-0
3 Reed, Jonathan Southern Lab 5-10
4 Foreman, Shane Southern Lab 5-8
5 Isacks, Scott Country Day 5-6
6 lafleur, matthew Ascension Catholic 5-6
7 Larvadain, Gage Riverside 5-6
8 Sharpe, Cody Central Private 5-6
9 Green, Jervonte White Castle 5-4
10 Profit-Cushenberry, Christopher St. Martin's Episcopal 5-2
Boys Pole Vault
1 Caplan, Jack Country Day 11-0
2 Doucet, Jean-Paul Country Day 9-6
3 Schexnayder, Kade Ascension Catholic 9-0
4 lafleur, matthew Ascension Catholic 9-0
Boys Long Jump
1 Morris, Darren Southern Lab 20-7.75
2 Karno, Tristan St. Martin's Episcopal 19-10
3 Schwing, Jack Country Day 19-8
4 Favorite, Tahj White Castle 19-5.5
5 Reed, Jonathan Southern Lab 18-5.5
6 Ford, Future East Iberville 18-0.25
7 Jaden Williams East Iberville 17-8.5
8 Mandella, Seth St. Martin's Episcopal 17-1
9 Bernard, Keiahz Riverside 16-1.5
10 Lewis, Kaleb White Castle 15-4
11 Baxter, Cade Slaughter Charter 13-9.5
Boys Triple Jump
1 Williams, Jaden East Iberville 41-10.75
2 Favorite, Tahj White Castle 40-1
3 Lewis, Kaleb White Castle 39-0.25
4 Lombard, Edward Country Day HS 38-7
5 Bernard, Keiahz Riverside 36-6
6 Mandella, Seth St. Martin's Episcopal 36-3.125
7 Antis, Phillip Country Day 33-11.5
8 Schexnayder, Kade Ascension Catholic 33-4
Boys 4x200 Relay
1 Country Day HS 1:33.21
2 White Castle 1:33.39
3 Southern Lab 1:33.56
4 Riverside Academy 1:35.34
5 West St. John 1:38.61
6 St. Martin's Episcopal 1:50.54
7 Ascension Catholic 1:57.11
Boys 1600-Meter Run
1 Odem, Wilbert Country Day 4:34.81
2 Walker, Chase Ascension Catholic 4:37.65
3 Zink, Jack Country Day 5:23.76
4 Dunkin, Randolph St. Martin's Episcopal 5:31.51
5 Girior, Noah Ascension Catholic 5:34.51
6 Fearheiley, Bentley Ascension Christian 5:53.58
7 Mitchell, Skylor Southern Lab 6:28.78
8 Collins, Hebert Southern Lab 7:24.26
9 Naquin, Maddix Central Private 7:26.85
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
1 Monroe, Ty'jon West St. John 15.63
2 Williams, Jaden East Iberville 17.25
3 Morton, John Country Day 17.35
4 Profit-Cushenberry, Christopher St. Martin's Episcopal 19.54
5 Franklin, Manny Riverside 19.58
6 Baxter, Cade Slaughter Charter 22.95
Boys 100-Meter Dash
1 Davis, Elijah Riverside 10.93
2 Prean, Khai Ascension Catholic 10.94
3 Mueller, George Country Day 11.11
4 Lombard, Edward Country Day 11.25
5 Simon, Ty Southern Lab 11.33
6 Mays, Casey Ascension Catholic 11.37
7 Burnett, Joel Ascension Christian 11.4
8 Karno, Tristan St. Martin's Episcopal 11.76
9 Easley, Clay Central Private 15.08
Boys 800-Meter Run
1 Walker, Chase Ascension Catholic 2:04.27
2 Bellina, Will Ascension Catholic 2:08.08
3 Caplan, Jack Country Day 2:16.04
4 Cooper, Ryan Country Day 2:19.6
5 Mandella, Seth St. Martin's Episcopal 2:26.71
6 Schulman, Kaleb Ecole Classique 2:29.75
7 Duncan, Marquette Southern Lab 2:52.85
8 Mitchell, Skylor Southern Lab 2:58.88
9 Naquin, Maddix Central Private 3:19.1
Boys 4x100 Relay
1 Country Day 44.27
2 Southern Lab 44.51
3 Riverside Academy 44.96
4 West St. John 46.26
5 Ascension Catholic 56.28
Boys 400-Meter Dash
1 Larvadain, Gage Riverside 51.58
2 Burnett, Joel Ascension Christian 51.75
3 Amann, Jake Country Day 52.94
4 Gupta, Yash Country Day 53.67
5 Ross, Azarion East Iberville 53.77
6 Hunt, Denim Southern Lab 53.87
7 Barber, Kelvinte Riverside 57.92
8 Goldsby, Jaiden False River Academy 1:06.90
9 Rabalis, Ian Slaughter Charter 1:12.87
10 Naquin, Maddix Central Private 1:13.36
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
1 Monroe, Ty'jon West St. John 42.90
2 Briley, Javon White Castle 44.61
3 Williams, Jaden East Iberville 45.45
4 Morton, John Country Day 47.98
5 Profit-Cushenberry, Christopher St. Martin's Episcopal 48.42
6 Doucet, Jean-Paul Country Day 50.72
Boys 200-Meter Dash
1 Prean, Khai Ascension Catholic 21.70
2 Mueller, George Country Day 22.10
3 Morris, Darren Southern Lab 22.15
4 Mays, Casey Ascension Catholic 22.30
5 Allen, Jabez White Castle 22.60
6 Young, Ferdinand West St. John 22.65
7 Simon, Ty Southern Lab 22.66
8 Richards, Barry White Castle 22.70
9 Murphy, Andre Riverside 23.20
10 Goldsby, Jaiden False River Academy 28.30
11 Davis, Elijah Riverside 30.10
Boys 3200-Meter Run
1 Walker, Chase Ascension Catholic 10:44.2
2 Zink, Jack Country Day 10:47.4
3 Bellina, Will Ascension Catholic 10:52.1
4 Veridigets, Blake St. Martin's Episcopal 11:15.2
5 Garvey, Thomas St. Martin's Episcopal 12:07.7
6 Odem, Wilbert Country Day 12:38.2
7 Giron, Alejandro Ascension Christian 13:21.6
Boys 4x400 Relay
1 White Castle 3:39.1
2 Ascension Catholic 3:40.7
3 Country Day 3:41.1
4 Riverside Academy 3:59.6
5 St. Martin's Episcopal 3:59.9
6 Southern Lab 4:07.1
7 West St. John 4:07.2