Pointe Coupee Parish’s football coaches have a date when their season could begin, and they say they are adjusting for it.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced Wednesday, Aug. 5, that the football regular season was pushed back to a projected start date of Oct. 8.
On Aug. 6, it released its COVID-19 fall sports guidelines.
They are effective immediately for the sports of cross country, football, swimming and volleyball.
The regular season starts for swimming and cross country is Aug. 31. The start date for volleyball is Sept. 8.
“It’s been good,” said David Simoneaux, coach of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, about the start of afternoon practice.
“We’re pleased with the boys with all the distractions and masking. The maturity of this group so far has been good.
“We are battling the ‘Are we going to play?’ blues,” he added.
The football guidelines banned scrimmages, 7-on-7 contests or jamborees.
“We’re keeping it simple with the Oct. 8 date,” said Josh LaBorde, first-year coach at Livonia.
The Wildcats have been practicing for 90 minutes with the emphasis on fundamentals, he said.
LaBorde called the opportunity to have more time before the start of the season “a blessing.”
His new staff has a chance to work with players, “to do the little things and get them right,” he said.
“Their technique is fine-tuned. It’s great for teaching.”
The Hornets, coming off an appearance in the Division IV finals last season, have “ramped down” practice since the Oct. 8 date was announced, Simoneaux said.
Split practices have been instituted, with workouts being 1 hour to 1½ hours four times a week, instead of 2½ hours, he said.
But it doesn’t mean the focus is not there.
“We’re trying to keep the sword sharp,” he added.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said the LHSAA’s fall plans are contingent on Louisiana moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 by the end of August.
When play begins, teams would play their Week 3 opponent first.
There is no rush to “collision drills” mentioned in the guidelines that could be allowed after the state is in Phase 3, according to both coaches.
Putting shoulder pads on players now is to get them accustomed to the heat, LaBorde said.
“You want to hit somebody? Go get a (tackling) bag,” is his outlook.
“Progression is the key,” to preparing players for contact work, Simoneaux said.
Players first need to get acclimated to the heat, he said, then begin a progression of learning proper technique, contact drills then full-contact work.
The ultimate goal is to “arrive safely on game day for a contact sport,” he said. “We start with a progression and graduate to putting the kids out there for 48 minutes.”
The LHSAA has models for six-game, seven-game and eight-game regular seasons and cutting back on the number of playoff teams for 16- or 32-team brackets.
According to the guidelines, teams that do not make the playoffs will have the option to add an additional “bowl” game against another non-playoff qualifier.
During a Zoom news conference last week, Bonine said select schools have been invited to rejoin LHSAA championship events in 2020-21 as part of a one-year COVID-19 exception to help simplify school operations.
Select schools are being surveyed to determine whether they will accept the offer.
“That’s a great idea,” LaBorde said about non-playoff qualifiers getting one more game.”Of course we think we can make the playoffs.”
The proposal to combine public and select schools into one playoff bracket “would make me the happiest coach in the state of Louisiana,” Simoneaux said.
“I’ve taught and coached in the public sector and private sector,” he said, and favors merging both groups of schools.
“Will it happen? I don’t know,” Simoneaux said. “But this could bridge the gap.”
“The whole plan in this is to give kids a chance, so they can have their moment, especially the seniors,” LaBorde said.
“They get four years to be a high school student,” he said. “It’s not like college where they can get a year back.”
“We’re in sort of a purgatory,” Simoneaux added. “We can see what the next step is, but we are not in control.”