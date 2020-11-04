WELSH – NFL coaching legend Vince Lombardi said, “Football is blocking and tackling.”
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Welsh lived up to that observation, in Catholic-PC’s hard-fought 14-13 win on Friday, Oct. 31.
“It was a physical contest,” Coach David Simoneaux said.
“Welsh is well-coached and a playoff-caliber opponent. … They were big, physical. They played like a 2A opponent.”
“The defense had three fourth-down stops,” he said. “On a fourth-and-3, we held to get the ball back on one of their last two opportunities.”
Simoneaux recognized the performance of several Hornets on defense.
“Freshman Jack Jewell had 13 tackles; Spencer Lacoste, our everything man, had more than 10 tackles,” he said.
“Baylor Norwood, a new linebacker we put in, had a good night, getting some key fourth-down stops.
“Aiden Vosburg also had an interception at the end of the game to stop Welsh,” the coach pointed out.
“His second-down pick was one of his first defensive plays of the season since he went down with an injury.”
“We had a quarterback back,” Simoneaux said, referring to Vosburg, who led the Hornets to the Div. IV championship game last season.
Vosburg injured his knee in a scrimmage and only saw his first action against Sacred Heart last week.
Getting the senior back “was a blessing,” Simoneaux said, “but he had to shake some rust off.”
Vosburg ran for 69 yards on 16 carries in Catholic-PC’s triple option offense and was 1 for 4 passing for 20 yards and an interception.
Catholic-PC (3-2, 1-0) returns to district play hosting Westminster (3-2, 1-1) in a game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re certainly not in a position to take them for granted,” Simoneaux said. “We seem to get everybody’s best shot.”
Cohen Fontenot staked Welsh to a 13-0 halftime lead.
Fontenot scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, then scored on a 66-yard run with 3:39 left in the second quarter.
He led the Greyhounds with 94 yards on 14 carries.
Gentry Pousson made his first PAT kick, but the second was blocked, which would prove fateful.
“We made some small tweaks for the second half on the defensive side,” Simoneaux said. “Offensively, we would shoot ourselves in the foot in the first half. We got on track in the second half. We’re a fourth quarter unit.”
With 11:38 left in the fourth quarter, Lacoste scored on a 3-yard run and Cameron Decoteau’s PAT kick made it 13-7.
The Hornet defense stopped Welsh and with 1:13 left in the game, Vosburg scored on a 1-yard run and Decoteau made his second PAT kick.
Matthew Langlois led the Hornets with 88 yards on 12 carries and had the only pass catch of the game by either team for another 20 yards.
Lacoste added 59 yards on 11 carries.
YARDSTICK
Catholic-PC 14, Welsh 13
Catholic-PC Welsh
First Downs 14 10
Rushing Yards 220 179
Passing Yards 20 0
Passes (C-A-I) 1-4-1 0-3
Punts (No.-Avg.) 2-38.0 1-51.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-60 2-30
Catholic-PC 0 0 0 14 – 14
Welsh 7 6 0 0 – 13
SCORING SUMMARY
WEL – Cohen Fontenot 2 run (Gentry Pousson kick)
WEL – Fontenot 66 run (kick blocked)
CATH – Spencer Lacoste 3 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CATH – Aiden Vosburg 1 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)