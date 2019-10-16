A showdown between Catholic-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy seems like an enormous battle, but the crosstown archrivals joined forces to raise awareness of a much more crucial foe.
Their district game Monday also served to promote the battle against the many different forms of cancer, the second deadliest cause of death among Americans.
Both teams put aside their traditional jerseys in favor of pink shirts to cast attention to October as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
The game has become an annual event for the two squads, who have given of their time and sought donations to promote cancer awareness.
It exposes a common bond among each player on both teams and people in every walk of life, False River coach Loriann Sellars said. In the case of the teams she has coached, it hit much closer to home several years ago.
“This all really started when I had a volleyball player who had battled cancer every day of her life, and she showed more strength than anyone,” she said. “It was a challenge for her to get up every day and come to volleyball practice – something other players may take for granted.”
The team held fundraisers to help the player with her expenses, and the efforts have become an annual event at FRA.
It also helps the rival teams look at their situation from a different perspective.
“It’s a sad time, but it’s also a happy time because we can raise awareness,” Sellars said.
A large banner which read “Coming Together to Kill Cancer” included the mascots from both schools and the different types of cancer. Madison and Bailey Fabre designed the banner.
Cheerleaders also sold pink wrists bracelets and ribbons. Proceeds went to cancer research.
The souvenirs are still available. For more information on to total, call the front office at FRA at (225) 638-3783.
As for the game itself, the contest kept in tradition of the rivalry, in which a back-and-forth battle prevailed. The Lady Hornets improved to 17-8 overall and 6-0 in district after a 3-1 win over FRA.
“Both of these teams were scrappy,” CHSPC coach Meagan Meyers said. “We’re at a point in the midseason when everyone is getting tired and worn out, when one mistake feels like a hundred, but I think we did a good job of moving from that mindset.”
CHSPC posted a 25-14 win in the first set, but the Lady Gators stormed back with a 25-15 win. CHSPC took the third set on a 25-12 score and nipped FRA 25-12 in the fourth set to win the game.
Tori Cameron led CHSPC with 22 kills and seven digs, while Blaire Bizette had 10 kills and 16 digs. Anna Vosburg finished with 13 aces, 33 assists and five digs, while Maecie Vince tallied two aces and 10 digs.
False River leaders included Jordan Dauthier, who had six aces, 12 digs, eight kills and two assists. Jenna Parks had five aces, two digs, seven kills, three assists and two blocks, while Hailey Reed finished with four aces, 15 digs, two kills and five assists.
CHSPC hosts University High today (Oct. 17) in a “pink game” for cancer. Freshman ball begins at 4 p.m., the junior varsity at 5 and varsity at 6.