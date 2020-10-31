WELSH – The “never say die” attitude that propelled Catholic-Pointe Coupee to victory one week ago struck again.
Quarterback Aiden Vosburg’s one-yard sneak with 1:10 remaining in the game pulled the Hornets put the brakes on the Welsh Greyhounds for a 14-13 Hornet victory in non-district action Friday night.
Vosburg’s TD marked the only lead the Hornets took in the game. He made his return to action last week against Sacred Heart-Ville Platte after an injury he sustained in a scrimmage against Ascension Catholic.
Running back Cohen Fontenot scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 66-yard sprint in the second stanza put Welsh ahead 13-0 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Spencer Lacoste’s three-yard TD 25 seconds into the fourth quarter got the wheels turning for the Hornets.
Cameron Decoteau made both extra-point kicks for CHSPC.
The Hornets improved to 2-2. Welsh remained winless after four games.
CHSPC finished with 240 yards total offense, including 220 on the ground.
Senior Matthew Langlois – who changed his commitment from Kansas State to LSU earlier this week – carried 12 times for 88 yards to lead the Hornet rushing attack.
LaCoste ran 11 times for 59 yards.
Fontenot led the Greyhounds with 14 carries for 96 yards.
The Hornet defense held Welsh to 179 yards of total offense, all on the ground.
CHSPC tallied 14 first downs, with all but one on the rushing attack. Welsh finished with 10, all on the ground.
The Hornets two turnovers – one on a fumble, the other on an interception.
The Greyhounds lost possession off an interception.
Welsh had two penalties for 30 yards, while officials flagged CHSPC eight times for 60 yards.
The 108-mile road trip to Jefferson Davis Parish came together three days before the game.
Welsh went on the schedule after two players from Opelousas Catholic tested positive for COVID. It forced cancellation of the much-anticipated rematch of last year’s Division IV quarterfinal matchup the Hornets won en route to the berth in last year’s state title game against eventual champion Ouachita Christian at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The Hornets entertain Westminster Academy in District 5-1A action Friday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is 7 p.m.