Dylan Savoie and Nathan Davis combined for a five-inning no-hitter as False River Academy topped David Thibodaux 12-0.
Savoie went four innings, striking out 10, and Davis pitched a no-hit fifth inning.
The Gators also had an impact at the plate, with Ryland Ewing hitting home runs in the second and third innings, and Colby Jarreau getting a homer in the fourth.
Ewing finished 3-4 with 4 RBIs. Jarreau was 2-2 with an RBI and 2 runs. Declan Adams also went 2-2 – two doubles – with 2 RBIs, while Ashton Andre was 1-1 with an RBI and 4 stolen bases. Ethan Gauthier also was 2-3.
Ascension Christian 16, False River 12. Ascension Christian broke a 12-12 tie in the bottom of the sixth with 4 runs on Feb. 26.
Ascension Christian scored 7 runs in the fourth to take a 10-3 lead, but False River scored 8 in the fifth.
Five Gators drove in runs in the fifth: Ryland Ewing, Jett Jarreau, Declan Adams, Ashton Andre, and Kade Doucet.
False River’s Davis pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing 7 runs, 5 hits and striking out two. Jett Jarreau went 2 2/3 innings, allowing 8 hits, 9 runs and striking out 2.
Jett Jarreau was 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Ewing was 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Colby Jarreau was 3-5 with 3 runs scored.
Nathan Davis went 3 1/3 innings for False River, giving up 5 hits and 7 runs, striking out 2.
Ascension Christian 11, False River 6. Ascension Christian scored 7 runs in the fifth inning and survived two home runs by False River for the win on Feb. 27.
Jett Jarreau’s single to right field drove in Nathan Davis to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning.
The Gators took a 2-1 lead in the third when Ashton Andre reached on an error. Ryland Ewing’s line shot off the pitcher’s rubber got by the second baseman and Andre scored.
After Ascension Christian went ahead 9-2, Ewing hit a homer in the fifth and Davis got a two-RBI homer in the seventh, but False River could not cut into the lead.
Dylan Savoie took the loss for False River, going 7 innings and giving up 11 runs. 9 hits and striking out 5.
Leading hitters were Ewing, 2-3 with 2 RBIs, and Davis, 1-4 with 2 RBIs. Jarreau was 2-3 with an RBI.
CATHOLIC
Catholic-PC 7, Plaquemine 1. Catholic-PC scored six runs in the top of the fifth to break open the game at the Brusly Tournament game.
Hayden Elliott, Mason Miller, Chayse Buriege, Conner Lacour and Connor Achee each had an RBI in that inning.
Drew McKneely got the win in seven innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 4.
Leading hitters for the Hornets were Lacour, 2-4 with an RBI and Aiden Vosburg, 2-4 on two doubles.
Hammond 4, Catholic-PC 3. Josh Bluain’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Hammond the win at the Brusly Tournament.
Going into the bottom of the eighth, Hammond’s Ian Trahan walked. Josh Fleming reached on an error on his bunt. Michael Cunningham’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners up and Wyatt Buriege struck out Colin McAndrew for two outs.
Kaden Slocum was intentionally walked before Bluain singled to left field, scoring Trahan.
Konnor Graham got the win in 2 innings of work, striking out 5. Cunningham went two-thirds of an inning. Starter Ian Trahan lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs while striking out 4.
Wyatt Buriege took the loss in two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and one run while striking out one.
Starter Chayse Buriege gave up 3 runs on 3 hits over six innings, striking out 13. Jacob Pinsonat pitched an inning, giving up 1 run on 1 hit.
Chayse Buriege was 1-2 with an RBI for Catholic-PC. Cunningham was 1-3 with 2 RBIs for Brusly.
Catholic-PC 8, Brusly 0. The Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, then added 3 runs in the fifth enroute to the win on Feb. 26 at the Brusly Tournament.
Hayden Elliott, Logan Landry and Chayse Buriege each drove in a run in the third.
Buriege led Catholic-PC, going 2-3 on a pair of doubles, with 4 RBIs. Elliot was 2-4 with an RBI. Mason Miller also was 2-3 with 2 runs scored.
Winning pitcher Aiden Vosburg went 6 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 9.
Catholic-PC 10, David Thibodeaux 0. Four Hornet pitchers combined to throw a shutout and win on the 10-run rule.
Catholic-PC scored five runs in the third inning, led by Andrew Jewell, Aiden Vosburg, and Chayse Buriege, who all drove in runs.
Drew McKneely got the win for the Hornets in 3 innings, allowing only 1 hit and striking out 5.
Three relievers each put in one inning of work: Jacob Pinsonat, 2 strikeouts; Connor Achee, 1 strikeout; Wyatt Buriege, 1 walk.
Chayse Buriege led Catholic-PC, going 1-2 with 3 RBIs. Aiden Vosburg was 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Andrew Jewell was 2-3 with 3 runs scored and Mason Miller was 2-3.