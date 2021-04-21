Five False River batters collected two RBIs each in an 18-3 win over Livonia on Tuesday.
The Gators have won 5 of their last 6 games to stand 8-5.
They also are making a bid for the District 6-1A title, now 3-0. A district contest was scheduled with Central Private on Wednesday and another with Slaughter Charter on Friday.
False River took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then scored 8 runs in the second and 6 runs in the fourth.
For the Gators, Nathan Davis went 2-3 on a pair of doubles, 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Kade Doucet was 1-4 with 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. Declan Adams, Evan Doucet and Ashton Andre each contributed 2 RBIs.
Ryland Ewing was 2-2 with an RBI and 2 stolen bases, while Jett Jarreau had an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Matthew Graffeo added an RBI.
Dylan Savoie got the win in 3 innings, allowing 2 hits, 3 runs, striking out 6. Nathan Davis pitched one inning allowing no hits or runs. Ethan Templet started the game, giving up 12 runs and 5 hits in 1 inning.
John Cato took the loss for Livonia in 2 2/3 innings, allowing 5 runs.
For Livonia, Garrett Whittington, Brandon Ballard and Ethan Templet each had an RBI, Carson Morel was 1-2 and Braden Fontenot was 1-3.
False River 9, Slaughter Charter 2. False River scored 6 runs in the sixth inning to open a 3-1 lead.
Ashton Andre doubled to drive in a run and an error brought two runs in the sixth. Nathan Davis drove in a run with a sacrifice fly then Colby Jarreau homered to left field to score 2 runs.
Davis went 1-3 with 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. Colby Jarreau also was 1-3 with 2 RBIs. Andre was 1-4 with an RBI and 2 runs. Jett Jarreau contributed an RBI and 2 stolen bases, while Ryland Ewing was 1-2 with 2 runs. Wyatt Heine also was 1-1.
Ewing took the win, allowing 1 hit over 2 innings, striking out 4. Davis started the game for the Gators, allowing 1 hit and 1 run in 2 innings, striking out 1. Kade Doucet came on to pitch the final 3 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, striking out 2.
CATHOLIC-PC
St. Edmund 10, Catholic-PC 3
Leading 6-3, St. Edmund scored four runs in the sixth to put the District 5-1A game away, handing Catholic-PC its fourth straight loss Tuesday.
Trailing 1-0, Catholic-PC scored two runs in the bottom of the first. Aiden Vosburg singled and Hayden Elliott doubled. Vosburg scored on Chayse Buriege’s ground out and Andrew Jewell singled to score Elliott.
The Hornets scored once in the fifth on Elliott’s sacrifice fly.
Jacob Pinsonat took the loss in 3 innings, allowing 6 runs on 4 hits, striking out 1. Connor Kimball came on to pitch 4 innings, giving up 3 hits, 4 runs, striking out 1.
At the plate, Elliott went 2-3 with an RBI. Buriege and Jewell each went 1-3 with an RBI.
Opelousas Catholic 3, Catholic-PC 0. Opelousas Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and added 2 runs in the third in the 5-1A game on April 18.
The Hornets got base runners on in four innings but could not score.
In the seventh, Logan Landry and Brant Stewart reached on errors and Andrew Jewell singled. But a pair of fielder’s choices and a strikeout ended the threat.
Aiden Vosburg took the loss in six innings, allowing 5 hits, 3 runs while striking out 10.
Achee was 1-2, while Jewell and LaCour each went 1-3. Elliott was 1-4.
Westminster 6, Catholic-PC 2. Trailing 2-1, Westminster scored 5 runs in the sixth inning to down Catholic-PC in its District 5-1A opener on April 17.
Catholic-PC took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Drew McKneely singled to score Jake LeBlanc.
Connor Achee was hit by a pitch and Aiden Vosburg walked to load the based. Hayden Elliot followed with a sacrifice fly to score courtesy runner Carter St. Romain.
At the plate, McKneely was 2-3 with an RBI, while Elliott was 1-3 with an RBI. Chayse Buriege also was 2-2.
Buriege took the loss for the Hornets in one-third of an inning, allowing 4 runs on 1 hit, striking out 1.
McKneely started the game and went 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 1. Vosburg went the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.
LIVONIA
Cecilia 6, Livonia 1. Cecilia scored 3 runs in the first and 3 in the sixth for the district win on April 19.
Livonia’s lone run came in the third. Ethan Templet reached on a field’s choice and went to second on Brandon Ballard’s single.
Templet scored on an infield error on a pop fly.
Cole Smith took the loss for Livonia. The pitcher lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs while striking out 6.
Ballard went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Livonia in hits.
Cayden David also was 1-4.
Beau Chene 5, Livonia 0. Two Beau Chene pitchers combined to shut out Livonia on April 18. Beau Chene scored 4 runs in the sixth to break open a 1-0 game
Brandon Ballard took the loss for the Wildcats, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs over 5 innings, striking out 5. Braden Fontenot threw 1 inning, giving up 3 runs, 3 hits and getting 1 strikeout.
Braden Fontenot led Livonia at the plate, going 2-3. Cayden David and John Cato each went 1-3.
Cecilia 11, Livonia 1. Cecilia scored 3 runs in the third, 4 in the fourth and 3 in the fifth to take the 6-4A win on April 15.
Livonia held a brief 1-0 in the first inning, on Brandon Ballard’s RBI. Cecilia tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Ballard and Garrett Whittington each had 2 hits for Livonia.