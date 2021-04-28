You could say False River Academy track coach Anthony Hurst went to the bullpen for the District 6-1A track meet on April 20.
Four members of the district champion softball team had an impact in the sprints and field events to take second place at the track meet.
“We’re super proud of how our athletes did considering the short amount of time they could practice after softball,” Hurst said.
“They had the opportunity to take time after softball practice and work through the tiredness” to practice for their events, he said. “It’s an accomplishment for us.”
Central Private won the girls division with 155 points, while False River claimed second with 78.
Southern Lab won the boys division with 196 points, while False River was fourth at 21.
Seven Gators were set to compete in nine events at the Class 1A Region II meet Wednesday, along with the 6-1A champion girls 4x100 relay.
The top fourth finishers in individual events and relays qualified for the regional meet.
Christina Mayer had a pair of second-place finishes in the sprints, recording a 13.40 in the 100 meters and 28.31 in the 200 meters.
She will be joined in the 100 meters at the regional by Dyamond Bracken, who took fourth (13.86) and in the 200 meters by Maliyah Stewart, who also was fourth (31.73).
Analese Reed took second in the 400 meters (1:23.10).
The Gator relay team of Mayer, Bracken, Reed and Stewart won the 4x100 relay in 56.56.
Reed and Emma Patin will be busy in three field events at regionals.
Patin won the discus (81-0.50), while Reed took fourth (53-9.75).
Patin and Reed tied for second in the shot put at 22-2.25. Patin also took second in the javelin (68-4.50).
Jaiden Goldsby was second in the 400 meters (1:08.18) and fourth in the 200 meters (30.73).
Eli Fontenot took fourth in the discus (85-11.5) and Brennan Boone was fifth (76-1.50). Boone also was fifth in the shot put (27-1.25) and Fontenot was seventh (24-3.25).
Christopher Dixon was sixth in the javelin (74-1), while Robert Galindo was seventh (64-0).