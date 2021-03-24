julia gaude

Julia Gaude, left, of Livonia was a unanimous selection to the Division III District 5’s all-district team. She was one of six Wildcats named to the all-district team.

 The Banner file photo

Six members of the Livonia High girls soccer team were honored by being named to the Division III District 5’s all-district team.

The all-district team was selected by the district’s coaches.

Julia Gaude, a junior midfielder, was a unanimous selection to the Division III District 5 First Team.

Gaude led the Wildcats with nine assists and 36 shots on goal.

Jolie Dorgan, a junior defender, was a unanimous choice to the All-District Second Team.

Olivia Medine, a senior goalkeeper, was a unanimous honorable mention selection. Medine recorded 55 saves during the season.

Also voted honorable mention honors were:

• Paige Schurba, junior forward. She led Livonia with 15 goals in 18 games.

• Victoria Friddle, sophomore defender.

• Alaina Davis, junior forward.

Livonia was 11-8 and made its first trip to the Division III playoffs.