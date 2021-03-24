Six members of the Livonia High girls soccer team were honored by being named to the Division III District 5’s all-district team.
The all-district team was selected by the district’s coaches.
Julia Gaude, a junior midfielder, was a unanimous selection to the Division III District 5 First Team.
Gaude led the Wildcats with nine assists and 36 shots on goal.
Jolie Dorgan, a junior defender, was a unanimous choice to the All-District Second Team.
Olivia Medine, a senior goalkeeper, was a unanimous honorable mention selection. Medine recorded 55 saves during the season.
Also voted honorable mention honors were:
• Paige Schurba, junior forward. She led Livonia with 15 goals in 18 games.
• Victoria Friddle, sophomore defender.
• Alaina Davis, junior forward.
Livonia was 11-8 and made its first trip to the Division III playoffs.