The games have been canceled but one Catholic High of Pointe Coupee senior is still an all-star.
Colin Grezaffi was named to the East Team for the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association (LBCA) All-Star Games.
The two teams of seniors from across the state usually play a doubleheader, but the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 event.
Grezaffi helped the Hornets compile an 11-1 record before the state ordered schools closed. He was hitting over .550 with 6 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
He was one of two players from District 5-1A named to the team. Cameron Gauthier of Opelousas Catholic was named to the West team.