Fewer fans, no high-fives and lots of spreading out are in store for Pointe Coupee Parish football teams come Friday night.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (5-1A) will be traveling to Central Private (6-1A).
Livonia (6-4A) will be on the road at Port Allen (8-2A).
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
Spectators should be prepared for a different experience when they arrive at the games and what they will see from the stands.
The schools hosting the games must follow COVID-19 guidelines from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“We’re trying to cover everything,” said Dennis Lorio, Central Private athletic director. “This is challenging.”
“Anyone who enters the stadium will have their temperature checked,” said John Williams, Port Allen athletic director.
To prevent long lines, Port Allen will be using a pod that the spectator will stand in front of and it gives his or her temperature, he said.
Anyone above 100.4 cannot enter, Williams said, which is an LHSAA rule.
Players from both teams also will have their temperature checked, he added.
Only 625 spectators will be allowed in the stadium, Williams said, so “Secure your ticket early.”
The chances any tickets will be sold on Friday are slim, he said.
“Once we reach 625, we won’t allow anyone in,” Williams said.
Livonia has been allocated 100 tickets, according to Josh LaBorde, Livonia athletic director and football coach.
At Central Private, Lorio said 222 seats are available in the home stands, while Catholic-PC has 171 tickets.
Lorio said their understanding of the LHSAA guidelines does not prevent fans from bringing a lawn chair to sit by the fence instead of the stands.
“It’s not as good a view but you’re at the game,” Lorio said, but with proper social distancing, fans could sit there and not be counted against the stadium’s 25 percent capacity allowed.
Lorio said he informed Catholic-PC’s athletic director – football coach David Simoneaux – of his school’s interpretation of the guidelines in case any Hornet fans wanted to bring their lawn chairs.
Face coverings and social distancing must be maintained during the game.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at the concession stand, which will only sell drinks and packaged items, Williams said.
Food prepared at the concession stand, such as nachos, won’t be there, he said, which hurts since “Nachos are our biggest seller.”
Lorio added that concessions will be sold at Central Private, with Plexiglass shields between workers and customers.
“We got signs up, reminders about masks, social distancing, hand washing,” he added.
Things on the sideline also will look different to fans, since face coverings must be worn by coaches, medical staff, game personnel and players at all times, according to the LHSAA guidelines.
Coaches, not officials, are responsible for social distancing on the sidelines. Team boxes will be extended to the 15-yard lines.
Players and officials participating in the game are allowed to remove their face covering, but players should apply their face covering during timeouts – if possible – and when entering the sideline.
Face coverings must uniform guidelines and be solid in color and not contain any images or logos, LHSAA rules said.
No one will be allowed on the field before or after the game, the Port Allen athletic director said, and the teams will not shake hands.
LHSAA guidelines also affect cheer teams, dance teams and bands.
Cheer teams must maintain social distancing from the team bench. Pre-game banners or other congregations should be discouraged.
Bands should maintain distancing from fans, cheer groups, and players. Bands must wait until the teams exit the playing area before they can enter for halftime performances.
Cheer and dance teams and bands must enter and exit the field through the end zones and not through player benches.
All three groups also required to wear a face covering at all times except while performing on the field.
Bands will be allowed at Port Allen – “The kids come first” – Williams said, as the football season kicks off.
“There was a time we didn’t know if they would get to play,” he added.
Lorio added, “The reason we go through all of the challenges is so the coaches and the kids can play as normal a game as possible.”