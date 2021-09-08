The hardest thing for Pointe Coupee Parish’s volleyball teams was to just get the season started.
Hurricane Ida wrecked havoc on teams’ schedules until Tuesday, when False River traveled to Livonia and Catholic High of Pointe Coupee hosted Brusly.
False River won 25-11, 25-18, 25-15, while Catholic-PC dropped a five-game match to Brusly, 13-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 11-15.
False River’s Sept. 2 match with Brusly was canceled and Livonia’s Tuesday match with Istrouma was canceled, so the two teams lined up a match.
Livonia also saw the Liberty Tournament canceled by Ida, while Catholic-PC moved its Sept. 2 match with Dunham to Sept. 13.
The Gators, 1-0, are on the road Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. John in Plaquemine. Livonia, 0-1, travels to West Feliciana on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Hornets, 0-1, travel to Iota on Thursday, Sept. 9, then play in the Dutchtown Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Rebecca Frey led the Hornets with 31 digs and an ace, while Julia Guerin had 12 kills, 7 digs and a block. Anna Vosburg contributed 14 assists, 11 digs and 6 aces.
“This is our first official game,” said Loriann Sellars, False River coach after the match. “We had a jamboree against Brusly. For our junior varsity this was their first game.
“They did well,” Sellars said, looking at her varsity. “We have a lot to work on. We have six starting people now and we hope to bring some of my JV up.”
For Livonia coach Jackie Knight, her team needed chemistry, she said.
“We did not jell. We did not play like we knew each other,” Knight said. “We had some good digs, but we weren’t consistent.”
False River led 6-4 in the first game before Maddie Fabre got four aces in an 9-0 run for the Gators and a 13-4 lead.
The Wildcats cut the lead to 10 on three occasions but were unable to get any closer.
In the second game, Livonia held a one-point lead on four occasions early before taking an 11-7 lead.
But the Gators rallied and tied it at 12-12, then went up 17-13 when the Wildcats missed a dig.
Livonia got to 19-18, but False River used three more miscues on digs for a 22-18 lead, eventually winning the game.
In the final game, False River outscored Livonia 13-3 for a 15-5 lead. The Gators maintained a 5- to 6-point advantage the rest of the game.