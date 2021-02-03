Isabel Guerin scored 22 points, but Catholic-PC could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit in a 60-53 loss to North Central on Tuesday.
The Hornets outscored North Central 30-24 in the second half and cut the deficit to 3 at 52-49 on Claire Rivet’s 3-pointer with 5:14 left.
But Ya’jaia Goudeau, who led North Central with 24 points, scored the final 8 points for her team.
Geurin also had 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, while Troyana Pichon had 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Rivet had 7 points, 5 assists and 4 steals and Allie Moreau had 7 points and 4 rebounds.
Catholic-PC had to rally in the second half to top Westminster 45-41 on Jan. 29.
Westminster took a 28-26 lead into the fourth period on a Briana Romero layup with 2 seconds left. A pair of baskets put the Crusaders up 32-26, their biggest lead of the game.
The Hornets responded with 9 straight points on a free throw by Guerin, Pichon’s 3-point play, Kaylin Jarreau’s 3-point baseline shot and Guerin’s layup on a steal.
Westminster tied the game a 35-35 on Beverly Stoute’s put-back shot.
But again, the Hornets responded with Pichon’s inside basket and Rivet’s 3-point shot for a 40-35 game.
Stoute’s inside basket cut the lead to 40-39, but Guerin stole the ball which rolled away and Pichon picked it up and went in for a layup and 43-39 game with :41.6 left.
Landry sank a free throw for a 44-39 lead, but Ann Jones’s turn-around shot for the Crusaders cut it to 44-41.
Guerin was fouled bringing the ball up court and hit one of two free throws with :03.5 for the 44-41 final.
Jenna LaCour scored six points in the opening period as Catholic-PC built a 12-5 lead.
Guerin led the Hornets with 14 points and 5 steals, while Pichon added 10 points, 5 steals and 5 rebounds.
LaCour also contributed 7 points and 5 rebounds, while Rivet had 5 points, 4 assists and 4 steals. Ashlyn Landry also had 8 rebounds.
The Hornets will travel to Eunice to face St. Edmund on Friday, Feb. 5.
Livonia continues its 6-4A slate, hosting Beau Chene on Friday, Feb. 5, and traveling to Opelousas on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Livonia’s district game with Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 2, was postponed due to their opponent being quarantined.
The game has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
A flurry of cancellations has left False River with just two 6-1A games on the schedule.
On Feb. 9, False River will host Slaughter Charter.
The district game at Central Private set for on Friday, Feb. 5, has been rescheduled for Feb. 12.
The Gators’ game on Jan. 28 at Christ Episcopal in Covington and their Monday, Feb. 1 game with Maurepas were canceled.
The Feb. 8 game with University Academy also has been canceled.
Boys basketball.
Livonia has fashioned its own winning streak, coming out on top in its last two District 6-4A games.
The Wildcats stopped Cecilia, 70-59, on Jan. 29, then beat Breaux Bridge 65-47 on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Wildcats now stand at 2-2 in the District 6-4A standings.
The Wildcats host Beau Chene on Friday, Feb. 5, before traveling to Lake Charles to face Hamilton Christian on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Next week, Livonia will travel to Opelousas on Feb. 9, host Cecilia on Feb. 16 and travel to Breaux Bridge on Feb. 19.
Defending Class 1A state champion North Central built a 40-point halftime lead to hand Catholic-PC a 75-30 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
North Central dunked in the first quarter, then shot from the outside in the second quarter.
Brandt Stewart led Catholic-PC with 11 points, hitting two field goals and sinking 7 of 9 free throws.
Mekhi Brue had 7 points and Ryland Merrick added 4.
Westminster is scheduled to travel to New Roads to face Catholic-PC on Thursday before the Hornets go on the road on Friday to St. Edmund.
The Hornets host St. Joseph-Plaucheville on Feb. 9, travel to Westminster on Feb. 10, then wrap up the season hosting Northeast on Feb. 15.
False River has two games, both 6-1A matchups, on its schedule.
Slaughter Charter visits on Feb. 9.
False River’s 6-1A matchup with Southern Lab on Jan. 26 was postponed and has been rescheduled for Feb. 12.
False River had 4 games canceled: Maurepas, Feb. 1; Thrive, Feb. 2; Central Private, Feb. 5; and University Academy, Feb. 8.