And the sprints belonged to the Hornets.
Matthew Langlois and Troyana Pichon brought home three state championships to Catholic High of Pointe Coupee at the Class 1A State Track Meet at LSU on May 6.
Langlois, an LSU football signee, won the 100 meters and 200 meters. Pichon won the 200 meters and was state runnerup in the 100 meters.
The Hornet girls team finished seventh with 26 points. Ouachita Christian won the title with 80 points.
Langlois’s efforts let Catholic-PC to an eighth-place finish with 20 points. Ouachita Christian won the boys division with 124 points.
“Going in with only four athletes, to take seventh in the women’s division and eighth in the men’s division was huge,” said Clayton O’Callaghan, Catholic-PC coach.
“We didn’t have the numbers as other schools, but 38 points were contributed by two athletes. It was about as perfect a day as you can get.”
The upbeat attitude began for the Hornets when Allie Moreau took third in the long jump, according to O’Callaghan.
“Allie had a great day. She had her best first jump of the year. It got everyone rolling; the nervousness faded away.
“You could see Tee (Pichon) get loose,” he said. “When Tee is at her best, she’s dancing and singing. They see her and relax.”
Langlois, seeded sixth in the 100 meters, won in 10.79, the only runner to go below 11.0.
“Matthew stays focus in the moment in whatever training session we’re in,” O’Callaghan said. “He wanted to prove he was a sub-11.0 guy.
“There was some talk that’s he’s not that fast. Would he be ready for the speed needed on the next level in the SEC?”
“It was nice to hear the silence from the crowd,’ O’Callaghan said, when Langlois won coming out of lane 7.
The senior then won the 200 meters in 22.33.
“We had no doubt in the 200 (meters),” the coach said.
“A lot of kids would have been content,” with one championship, but O’Callaghan said Langlois came to him and asked, “What do I need to do now?”
“I told him if you see anyone on your left, you’re in trouble,” in the 200-meter race curve, O’Callaghan said.
As Langlois came out of the curve, there were no one to his left.
For Pichon, a state championship capped years of work, according to O’Callaghan.
“At the first workout in the fall, I told her she could be a state champion if she followed the plan. And what did we get? A state champion,” he said.
Pinchon, seeded fourth, won in 26.35, breaking away from the field once they came out of the curve.
“The 200 meters has always been her best event. The blocks are not her strong suit. Once she gets out and gets going, she can show what she can do,” he said. “She knows if she works the curve, she can extend the gap (over other runners.)”
Before that win, Pichon took second in the 100 meters in 12.49.
“She was confident in the 100. She has been grinding for four years. She qualified (for state) but never got on the podium,” O’Callaghan said.
Pichon was eighth in the 100 meters in 2018 and fifth in 2019. COVID-19 canceled her chances last year.
False River’s Christina Mayer also competed in the event, taking eighth place in a time of 13.35.
Moreau, seeded fifth in the long jump, took third place with a distance of 16-0.25 in her first state meet appearance.
“I’m extremely proud of how Allie progressed over the season,” said Joe Neal, assistant track coach who oversees the jump events.
“She added almost 2 feet to her long jump this year,” he said, adding she tied the school record in the triple jump at 32 feet. “Going into state with the fifth best jump we knew it would take a great effort to make the podium and she did just that.
“Normally we would talk after every jump this season but at state she only looked over twice,” Neal said, since coaches have to remain in the bleachers.
“She was in the zone and knew what she needed to do.”
In the distance events, eighth-grader Layla Clement had a pair of sixth place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meters, cutting time from her regional races.
Clement’s 6:02.18 in the 1600 meters dropped almost 5 seconds, while her 3200 meters time of 13:08.15 cut 10 seconds off her regional time.
“Layla was in good enough shape to run with her competition, but they were more experienced in race tactics,” O’Callaghan said.
“We went over things post-race for next year. Next year she will be making those moves. She wants to get to the podium.”
“For her and Allie, next year will be just another meet. They will be more relaxed,” O’Callaghan said.
“Allie could have a podium finish in two events, and we expect Layla on the podium in at least one event.”
The only relay to qualify for state, False River’s 4x100 relay of Mayer, Dynamond Bracken, Analese Reed and Maliyah Stewart, took 9th place in a time of 56.14.