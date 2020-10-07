Catholic-PC’s Layla Clement took second place and led her team to a third-place finish at the inaugural Cinclaire Levee Run Cross Country Meet in Brusly on Oct. 3.
Clement covered the 3-mile course in 19:39.38. The Hornets had 60 points. Baton Rouge Magnet won with a low score of 53.
Other Catholic-PC runners were: Kaitlyn Miller, 24:11.79 (22nd); Elizabeth Melancon, 24:13.57 (23rd); Reese Morrison, 24:19.05; Anna Settoon, 25:44.60 (34th).
Madison Spears of Livonia took eighth place in a time of 21:35.39. Maggie Chatman was 21st at 24:07.66.
In the boys division, Livonia finished ninth with 223. Lutcher won with a score of 43.
Isaac Bollich led the Wildcats with a time of 18:40.49 (26th). Other runners were Holden Larimore, 20:25.84 (51st); Aiden Martin, 23:38.20 (67st); Lucas Nolen, 24:15.83 (79th); and Aaron Ducote, 29.52.79 (86th).
Carson Langland of the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee took 14th place (14:46.00) in the 2-mile boys middle school race.
STEM teammates Chaz Chenevert ran a 22:51.00 (98th) and Blaze Chenevert had a 25:33.00 (109th).
In the girls division, Belen Frech of the STEM academy ran a 22:42.00 (62nd)
VOLLEYBALL. It took five sets, but Lutcher topped Catholic-Pointe Coupee on Tuesday 25-27, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10.
The Hornets opened this past weekend with a win over St. John of Plaquemine, then fell short in a trip down Bayou Lafourche.
Catholic-PC defeated St. John on Friday 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.
Tori Cameron had 9 kills, 8 aces, 2 assists and 6 digs. Blaire Bizette had a team-high 13 digs with 7 kills and 2 aces. Anna Vosburg had 10 assists, with 2 aces and 7 digs.
On Saturday, Catholic-PC made stops in Assumption in Napoleonville and E.D. White in Thibodaux.
Assumption won the morning match 25-21, 25-14, 25-18. E.D. White won the afternoon contest, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16.
WILDCATS. Livonia dropped its district match with Church Point on Tuesday, 25-8, 25-19, 25-13.
Bryanna Rodriguez had 6 digs and 2 assists; Tia Ransom, 7 assists, 2 aces and 2 digs; and Ty Ruffin, 2 blocks and 2 kills.
The junior varsity’s win streak ended at 5 with a loss to Church Point’s JV to make them 5-1.
The Wildcats lost its Div. III-District 3 match on Oct. 1 to Crowley 25-17, 25-9, 25-11. Statistical leaders were Rodriguez, with a team-high 14 digs; Ransom, 10 assists, 2 kills; Macy Bergeron, 4 kills; and Nia LaCour, 3 kills, 3 digs.
On Sept. 29, Livonia lost to West Feliciana, 25-17, 25-6, 25-9. Rodriguez had 7 digs, and Jordyn St. Cyr had 3 blocks. Shae Fisher contributed 1 kill and 2 blocks. Transom had 3 assists and 1 kill.
COMING UP.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Volleyball: Rayne at Livonia, FR/JV/V.
• Football: Riverside (9-1A) at Catholic-PC (5-1A), Livonia (6-4A) at Alexandria (2-5A)
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Cross country: Catholic-PC at West Feliciana
• Volleyball: Ascension Catholic at Catholic-PC, varsity 10 a.m.; Catholic-PC at East Ascension, varsity at 2 p.m.; Ascension Catholic at False River, junior varsity at 2 p.m., varsity follows
Monday, Oct. 12
• Volleyball: Catholic-PC at Central, JV at 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• Volleyball: Northwest at Livonia.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Volleyball: Catholic-PC at U-High, varsity 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Volleyball: Central Private at False River, JV at 5 p.m., varsity follows, Slaughter Charter at Catholic-PC, varsity 6 p.m.