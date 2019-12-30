A total of 13 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee players were named to 17 positions on the All-District 5-1A football team as selected by the district coaches.
Four players received double honors.
Two were named to both the first-team offense and defense, while another made the first-team defense and second-team offense. A fourth Hornet was named to the second-team offense and defense.
Top honors went to junior Matthew Langlois, named Offensive MVP. He was named to the first-team offense at running back and first-team defense at defensive back.
Coach David Simoneaux also was named Coach of the Year for leading the Hornets (11-3) to the district title with a 5-0 record, then to the Class IV finals.
Nick Carriere also received the double honor, named to the first-team offense at wide receiver and on defense at defensive back.
Senior Micah Cifreo was named to the first-team defense at defensive back and second-team offense at running back.
Also named to the first-team offense were Spencer Lacoste at tight end and Reed Lambert and Luke Torres as offensive linemen.
Named to the first-team defense were Will Dunham, as a defensive lineman, and Spencer Lacoste and Aaron Beatty at linebacker.
Five Hornet players filled six slots on the second-team all-district team. Chayse Bouriege was named to the second-team offense at wide receiver and on defense at defensive back.