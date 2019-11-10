Catholic-Pointe Coupee, fresh off its District 5-1A championship win, begins a quest this week for a much bigger prize.
CHSPC will collide with Cedar Creek in the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV Select playoffs.
The No. 7-seeded Hornets will host their 10th-seeded foes from Ruston at 7 p.m. Friday at NRG Field.
The Hornets (8-2, 5-0) last faced Cedar Creek (7-3, 5-2) on Nov. 22, 2013 in a second-round playoff battle that ended in a 40-8 win for Cedar Creek in the first year of "select" and "non-select" playoff formats.
The postseason run will lead to the state championship battle, whose site is not yet determined. The championship game may be held at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, or possibly on the home field of the higher seeded team.
The LHSAA is expected to resolve the issue this week.
A win in the second round could set the stage of a rematch against Opelousas Catholic (9-1, 4-1), the team the Hornets routed 44-10 on Oct. 18. The No. 2-seeded Vikings host No. 15 Hamilton Christian of New Iberia (5-4, 3-4) in the first round.
Vermillion Catholic (9-1, 5-0), the top seeded team, will host No. 16-seeded Ascension Christian of Gonzales (3-7, 1-3( in first-round fare.
Here are the other first-round pairings:
Ascension Catholic (3) vs. Riverside Academy (14)
Calvary Baptist (4) vs. St. Frederick (13)
Ouachita Christian (5) vs. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (12)
Southern Lab (6) vs St. Edmund (11)
Metairie Park Country Day (8) vs. Central Catholic (9)