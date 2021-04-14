Baseball roundup
Two Hornet hitters went 3-3 as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee put up 5 runs in the second inning to hold off a determined St. John team.
Ahead 8-1 after 3 innings, St. John scored 3 runs in the fourth and 2 in the seventh trying to cut the lead.
In the second inning, singles by Hayden Elliott and Chayse Buriege, a groundout by Andrew Jewell, a double by Aiden Vosburg and an error brought in 5 runs.
Drew McKneely took the win in 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs while striking out 8. Jacob Pinsonat threw one inning allowing 2 runs, 2 hits, striking out 1.
At the plate, Buriege was 3-3 with 3 RBIs and Elliott was 3-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs.
Vosburg was 3-4 with an RBI and 3 runs, while Jewell was 1-3 with an RBI.
Buriege led Catholic with 4 stolen bases, while Leighton Elliott, Jewell and Vosburg each had 2.
Walker 4, Catholic-PC 0. Catholic-PC outhit Class 5A Walker 6-5 and loaded the bases twice but were unable to score on April 9.
Walker took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and added a run in the fifth.
Aiden Vosburg took the loss for the Hornets, going 6 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs while striking out 7.
Conner LaCour was 2-3 at the plate. Brant Stewart was 1-1.
Andrew Kewell and Jake LeBlanc each went 1-3 and Mason Miller was 1-4.
Tuesday’s weather postponed the District 5-1A opener with Sacred Heart.
The Hornets are scheduled to be on the road on Saturdya, April 17, against Westminster and on the road on Sunday, April 18, against Opelousas Catholic.
FALSE RIVER
Heavy rains and lightning foiled False River’s plans to get in its two District 6-1A games with Slaughter Community Charter on Monday and Thursday.
This comes one week after the Gators had their two 6-1A games with Central Private.
False River is scheduled to play Avoyelles at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.
LIVONIA
Livonia also was unable to get its 6-4A games in with Cecilia on Monday and Wednesday.
The next game up on the Wildcats’ schedule is at home on Friday against Opelousas.
Beau Chene 13, Livonia 0. Ean Thibodeaux gave up just 3 hits to Livonia on April 9. Beau Chene scored in all five of its at-bats.
Garrett Whittington took the loss for Livonia, surrendering 7 runs on six hits over three innings, striking out one.
Cayden David pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing 6 runs and 5 hits. Carson Morel pitched 1/3 of an inning.
Brandon Ballard, David and Whittington each went 1-2 at the plate.
Ascension Christian 10, Livonia 0. Ascension Christian used a 14-hit attack while allowing Livonia only 3 hits on April 10.
Brandon Ballard went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits, striking out 2.
At the plate, Braden Fontenot was 2-2 for the Wildcats, and Matthew Theriot was 1-2.