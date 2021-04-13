A state runnerup and all competitors finishing in the top 10 in their weight divisions highlighted Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s day at the Division V State Powerlifting Meet.
Joseph Purpera, competing in the 165-pound weight class, took second place with a lift total of 1,065 pounds. He recorded a squat of 375, bench press of 300 and dead lift of 390.
No Hornet lifter had competed at a state meet before, said Brandon Bizette, Catholic-PC coach.
“I felt they handled the pressure of a state meet,” he said.
Catholic-PC placed seventh in the team standings with 12 points. Cedar Creek was the state title with 58 points.
The state meet culminated a season that had to conform to COVID-19 protocols.
“They set goals for themselves,” Bizette said.
Their first goal was to qualify for the state meet. The second goal was for “everybody to be better than at the start of the season,” he said.
The other Hornets and their lifts were:
• Jake Eaves, 114-pound weight class, fourth place with a lift total of 695 pounds. He had a 245 squat, 150 bench press and 300 dead lift.
• Jayden Andre, 123-pound weight class, fourth place with a lift total of 660 pounds. He had a 260 squat, 120 bench press and 280 dead lift.
• Tanner Stephens, 198-pound weight class, sixth place with a lift total of 940 pounds. He had a 345 squat, 210 bench press and 385 dead lift.
• Carter Walker, 181-pound weight class, ninth place with a lift total of 765 pounds. He had a 315 squat, 165 bench press and 285 dead lift.
Stage fight was a worry for the powerlifting coach.
The state meet was held at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, with nine platforms going at the same time with lifters from three divisions.
Each competitor had three attempts to lift their selected weight in the squat, bench press and dead lift events.
“They never lifted on a stage this big,” Bizette said. “I told them a lot will be going on in this building.
“All they had to care about was when their name was called to that one platform.
“It all comes down to their nine attempts,” he said.
With no seniors, Bizette said he expects to have all five lifters back next year.
The team’s goal is to recruit more lifters to compete in all 11 weight divisions.
Bizette said he was hopeful for next season, the COVID-19 protocols will be eased, and Catholic-PC can bring back its own invitational.