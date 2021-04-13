Rebecca Frey struck out eight of the nine Woodlawn batters she faced as her Catholic High of Pointe Coupee teammates scored 16 runs for a three-inning no-hitter on Tuesday.
The Hornets scored four runs in in the bottom of the first inning, then exploded for 12 in the second.
Frey and Claire Rivet walked to open the game and eventually both stole home.
Julia Guerin’s RBI-double and Olivia LeBlanc’s RBI-single made it 4-0.
Frey had an RBI-triple in the second inning, while Guerin drove in two runs with a single. The Hornets also scored four runs on wild pitches and three on passed balls.
At the plate, Guerin was 2-3 with 3 RBIs and Olivia LeBlanc was 2-2 with 2 RBIs. Frey was 1-1 with an RBI and 3 runs.
Lillie St. Germain also was 2-2. Claire Rivet had 5 stolen bases.
Catholic-PC 15, Acadiana 0. Blaire Bizette gave up only 4 hits in 4 innings and struck out 3.
Maddie Jarreau was 2-3 with 4 RBIs and a home for the Hornets. Hannah Dugas was 2-3 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs.
Joelle LeBlanc was 3-3 with an RBI and Bizette finished 2-3 with an RBI.
Taylor Bonaventure was 2-3 with an RBI and Isabel Guerin had 2 RBIs.
Catholic-PC 17, Lafayette Christian 7. Four Hornets – Blaire Bizette, Taylor Bonaventure, Isabel Guerin and Joelle LeBlanc – hit home runs.
Bizette got the win, allowing 8 hits and 7 runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out 8. Morgan Landry went 2/3 of an inning, striking out 1.
Bonaventure finished the game going 4-4 with 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, getting a homer, triple and 2 doubles. Maddie Jarreau also was 3-4 with 5 RBIs. Isabel Guerin was 2-4 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs, while Bizette was 2-2 with 2 RBIs.
LIVONIA
Livonia 15, Opelousas 3. Macy Bergeron struck out 14 and Livonia scored 7 runs in the seventh inning to ensure the District 6-4A win.
Leading 8-3, Livonia’s Bergeron, Anna Hendricks, Cierra Hendricks, Hannah Juge and Tia Ransom each drove in runs.
Bergeron got the win, surrendering 3 runs on 6 hits over seven innings. She also was 3-5 with a double and triple, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Cierra Hendricks led Livonia’s 16-hit attack, going 3-5 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Juge was 2-3 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs.
Ransom also was 3-5 with 2 RBIs, while Anna Henricks was 2-5 with an RBI. Savanah David was 2-4.
Livonia 21, Slaughter Charter 6. The Wildcats spotted Slaughter a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, then scored 9 runs in the bottom of the inning.
Tia Ransom led Livonia, going 3-4 with 4 RBIs. Four other Wildcats each drive in 2 runs: Cierra Henricks, 3-4; Anna Hendricks, 3-4, Macy Bergeron, 1-4 and Olivia Guidroz, 1-3.
Bergeron got the win, going four innings and allowing six runs on five hits, striking out 3.
St. Joseph 15, Livonia 12. St. Joseph’s Academy led 13-12 in the high-scoring game but needed a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to guarantee the win.
St. Joseph’s scored 7 runs in the fourth for a 11-2 lead, but Livonia scored 4 runs in the fifth and 4 runs in the sixth innings.
Olivia Guidroz’s 2-RBI single in the sixth got the Wildcats to within one run at 13-12.
Guidroz finished the game 4-5 with 4 RBIs. Anna Hendricks was 1-4 with 3 RBIs.
Bryanna Rodriquez was 2-5 with 2 RBIs, while Tia Ransom was 1-2 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs. Savannah David was 2-3.
Bergeron went 7 innings, giving up 9 runs, 15 hits and striking out 2.
Livonia 14, St. Michael 2. Livonia scored 10 runs in the third inning to turn a 4-2 lead into four-inning game.
Eight Wildcats drove in runs in the big inning: Anna Hendrick by home run with hits by Tia Ransom, Hannah juge, Savanah David, Olivia Guidroz, Macy Bergeron and Lexie Edwards.
Bergeron was the winning pitcher, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits over 3 innings, striking out 4. Cierra Hendricks came in to pitch 1 inning.
Hendricks was 1-3 with 3 RBIs, while Bryanna Rodriguez was 1-2 with an RBI. Bergeron and Edwards each went 1-3 with an RBI
Avoyelles Public Charter 16, Livonia 15. Livonia’s hope that its run in the top of the eighth would lead to victory was dashed when Avoyelles Public Charter scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The high-scoring game saw five lead changes and three ties.
Macy Bergeron took the loss, in 5 1/3 innings, allowing 9 hits and 12 runs while striking out five.
Cierra Hendricks came on to pitch 2 1/3 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs and striking out 2.
Bryanna Rodriguez led Livonia at the plate, going 4-6 with 5 RBIs. Anna Hendricks was 4-6 with an RBI and 3 runs.
Cierra Hendricks also was 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Olivia Guidroz was 2-5 with an RBI.
Macy Bergeron and Hannah Juge each went 2-4 with an RBI.
False River
False River 21, Central Private 4. False River took a 6-0 lead in the top of the first and built an 11-4 lead before putting up 10 runs in the fourth.
Driving in runs in the fourth were Kinsley Seneca, Maliyah Stewart, Analese Reed, Hannah Grimmett, Hailey Sparks and Christina Mayer.
Analese Reed earned the victory, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs over 4 innings, striking out 9.
Jordan Dauthier was 1-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run. Seneca was 2-3 with 2 RBIs and Stewart was 1-4 with 2 RBIs.
Sparks was 2-2 with an RBI, 3 runs and 4 stolen bases.
Hannah Schexnaildre also was 2-2, a double and triple, with an RBI and 3.
Mayer was 3-4 with a double and triple, an RBI and 3 runs.
Jenna Parks and Emma Patin each went 2-3 with an RBI and 2 runs.
Grimmitt was 2-3 on 2 doubles, an RBI and 2 runs.
As a team, False River stole 24 bases.
False River 11, E.D. White 2. Four Gators each drove in two runs to lead False River.
Jenna Parks got the win in 7 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs while striking out 8 and walking one.
Hannah Schexnaildre was 3-4 with 2 RBIs; Averie Neal, 1-3 and 2 RBIs; Emma Patin, 1-4 and 2 RBIs; and Jordan Dauthier, 2 RBIs.
Jenna Parks also was 3-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI. Christina Mayer was 3-5 with 2 runs and Hailey Sparks was 3-5 with 2 doubles and 3 runs.