New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.