Two teams combine for 1,070 yards rushing and 56 first downs. They score 17 touchdowns on a combined 24 possessions.
But it came down to the final 5 seconds when Riverside quarterback Gage Larvadain scored on a 3-yard run – his fifth of the game – to hand Catholic High of Pointe Coupee a 61-57 loss on Friday.
Larvadain accounted for 291 yards on 15 carries, scoring five touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
Elijah Davis added 192 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns for the Rebels, 2-0.
“They were a tremendous team. Hats off to Riverside. They got the job done and we didn’t,” Hornet coach David Simoneaux said. “We had no answer for (Larvadian) and (Davis).
“Our defense was beat up. They’re still trying to find an identity and the right mix,” he said.
“We were done by 21 and they had the momentum. Our kids settled down and played our ballgame.
“We got three stops in the second half,” Simoneaux said. “That was crucial.”
Matthew Langlois led Catholic-PC, 1-1, with 211 yards on 20 carries with four touchdowns. Andrew Jewel had 81 yards on 7 carries and two touchdowns.
“Andrew (Jewell) is a fierce competitor. He has turned a few heads this year,” Simoneaux said. “He wants to get out there and play.”
Hunter Beard added 99 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown, while Hayden Elliott had 88 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
The Hornets rushed for 485 yards on 63 rushing attempts.
“I thought our kids played their guts out,” Simoneaux said.
“These kids are amazing. We had a group that played both sides of the ball against Riverside, seven or eight kids played every single down.
“And they still performed in the fourth quarter,” he said.
Riverside capitalized on two Catholic-PC fumbles to take a 13-0 lead to open the game, on only four offensive plays.
The two teams then traded touchdowns twice, Langlois on a 19-yard run, Davis adding a 72-yard TD run for Riverside, Jewell getting a 14-yard score and Larvadain’s 68-yard TD run for a 27-14 game after the first quarter.
Riverside built its biggest lead of the game at 35-21 on Chamar Jackson’s 10-yard TD.
From there, Jewell scored again for the Hornets on a 19-yard run, followed by Larvadain’s 51-yard TD run. Langlois got a 3-yard TD run for a 42-27 game at the half.
Catholic-PC outscored Riverside 30-19 in the second half, scoring on all four of its possessions. Beard’s 1-yard TD run, and his 2-point conversion, made it 42-35, but Riverside’s Larvadain scored on a 47-yard run and a 48-35 game.
Langlois then scored a pair of TDs on runs of 10 yards and 3 yards, the last one giving the Hornets their first lead of the game at 50-48 with 6:53 left.
A facemask penalty pushed Riverside back to the Rebel 12 where Davis broke loose for an 88-yard score and 54-50 lead.
Riverside attempted an onside kick, but touched the ball before it went 10 yards, giving Catholic-PC the ball at the Rebel 49.
Langlois’s 28-yard run to the Rebel 2 set up Elliott’s 1-yard TD run with 2:11 left.
But Riverside responded with its own drive and Larvadain scored on a 3-yard run with :05 left.
The Hornets got to run one final play with :02, as Elliott completed a 6-yard pass to Jewell. He lateraled to Langlois who lateraled to Beard before Riverside closed in.
Catholic-PC returns to action against Episcopal, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at home. Kickoff has been moved to 7:30 p.m. so it can be broadcast Cox Cable TV.
YARDSTICK
Riverside 61, CATHOLIC-PC 57
Catholic-PC Riverside
First Downs35 21
Rushing Yards485 585
Passing Yards6 49
Passes (C-A-I)1-2-0 3-7-0
Punts (No.-Avg.)0-0 2-47.0
Fumbles-Lost3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards16-105 11-80
Riverside 27 15 6 13 – 61
Catholic-PC 14 13 8 22 – 57
SCORING SUMMARY
R – Gage Larvadain 14 run (kick blocked)
R – Cade Middleton 43 run (Luke Hymel kick)
C – Matthew Langlois 19 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
R – Elijah Davis 72 run (Larvadain run)
C – Andrew Jewell 14 run (Decoteau kick)
R – Larvadain 68 run (kick blocked)
R – Chamar Jackson 10 run (Larvadain run)
C – Jewell 19 run (Decoteau kick)
R – Larvadain 51 run (Hymel kick)
C – Langlois 3 run (kick blocked)
C – Hunter Beard 1 run (Beard run)
R – Larvadain 47 run (kick failed)
C – Langlois 10 run (Decoteau kick)
C – Langlois 3 run (Langlois kick)
R – Davis 88 run (run failed)
C – Hayden Elliott 1 run (Decoteau kick)
R – Larvadain 3 run (Kaylon Brumfield Jr. kick)