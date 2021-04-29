To make it to the state tournament, teams have to prove they can play winning baseball. Count Catholic High of Pointe Coupee coach Nick Scelfo in that group.
The No. 5 seed Hornets, 23-7, begin the playoffs at Hornet Park with a best-of-three series against No. 12 St. Edmund, 10-16.
The regional series begins at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, with the second game at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1. If a third game is needed, it will played at 2 p.m.
St. Edmund handed Catholic-PC a 10-3 loss in District 5-1A play, which weighs on Scelfo’s mind.
“We caught them at a strange time with a bunch of rainouts the week before,” he said.
“We had to bunch up our district schedule into the weekend right before we played them. We were both extremely low on pitching.
“We played extremely uncharacteristic for ourselves, making eight errors in the game and we gave them a lot of free bases,” he said.
“We respect them as the district champions. We feel we didn’t put our best foot forward and we’re excited to prove we’re a different team in the playoffs,” Scelfo said.
To do that, Catholic-PC won’t be changing how it has approached the 2021 season.
“Our identity is to throw a lot of strikes and play good defense,” Scelfo said. “The team that can hold it together on the mound usually will win.
“We will find ways to manufacture runs. That’s how you win in the playoffs, especially in a three-game series.”