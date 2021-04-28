Catholic High of Pointe Coupee qualified 10 individuals and 1 relay in 11 events for the regional meet during the District 5-1A Track Meet.
The girls team took third with 80 points. Westminster finished first with 192. The boys team took fifth with 46. Westminster won with 180.
The top four individuals and relay teams at the 5-1A meet qualified for the Class 1A Region II Track Meet on Thursday, April 30, at New Iberia High School regionals.
Troyanna Pichon won the 100 meters (13.28) and 200 meters (27.18). The senior will also compete in the long jump after taking third (13-5¼).
Layla Clement took a pair of second-place finishers in the 1600 meters (6:17.09) and 3200 meters (13:39.18).
She will be joined by Reese Morrison in the 1600 meters, after she took fourth (7:17.76).
Allie Moreau also won the long jump (15-6¼).
In the boys division, Matthew Langlois won the 100 meters (11.65) and 200 meters (23.36). Langlois also took fifth in the long jump (18-5½).
Ryan Morel had a pair of third-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:34.24) and 3200 meters (12:05.55).
Landon Frey also took third in the 400 meters (57.31).
Ben Jumonville was fifth in the 800 meters (2:32.23).
The 4x200 eelay will be in the regional for its fourth-place finish (1:45.89).