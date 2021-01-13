Girls basketball.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee held Collegiate-Baton Rouge scoreless in two quarters for an easy 59-7 win on Tuesday.
The Hornets, 12-6, went up 24-0 in the first quarter and led 33-5 at the half. The Dolphins were held scoreless in the third quarter as every Hornet player present scored in the contest.
Troyana Pichon led Catholic-PC with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Isabel Guerin had 10 points and 3 steals and Gracie Gunter added 7 points and 3 steals.
The Hornets will be on the road again at Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 14, then host St. Joseph’s Academy on Friday, Jan. 15.
Catholic-PC picked up its 10th win of the season on Jan. 8 with a 63-24 win over False River.
The Hornets outscored the Gators 23-7 in the first and second periods for a 46-14 halftime lead. Pichon scored six points to open the second quarter and spark a 10-1 run for Catholic-PC.
False River then outscored Catholic-PC, 8-6, led by Analese Reed’s two baskets. The Hornets’ Claire Rivet closed the first half with a jump shot and 3-point basket.
Catholic-PC rotated in most of its roster in the second half, with Renee Havenar getting six points in the third quarter.
Havenar finished with her first career double-double, with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jenna LaCour led the Hornets with 13 points, including three 3-point baskets. Pichon had a team-high 16 rebounds to go with 12 points and 4 steals. Rivet added 10 points and 6 steals.
Cecilia outscored Livonia 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 50-39 win in their District 6-4A opener on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The game was tied 13-13 with Amaya Davis scoring 7 points and Deoni Richardson getting 6 points for the Wildcats. Richardson finished with 12 points, while Davis scored 11 points. Jashiya Griffin also had 9 points.
On Jan. 6, Port Allen topped Livonia. 62-12. Richardson led the Wildcats with 11 points.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Livonia will travel to Breaux Bridge for a 6-4A game.
False River will be on the road on Friday, Jan. 15, to face Maurepas down in Livingston Parish. The Gators fell 34-12 to Ascension Christian on Jan. 8.
False River will open District 6-1A play on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when it hosts Central Private.
A non-district game is scheduled at Dunham on Wednesday, Jan. 20, followed by another 6-1A contest at Slaughter Charter on Friday Jan. 22.
Boys basketball.
Catholic-PC is scheduled to make up a postponed game with Livonia on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at home.
The Hornets are coming off a 61-46 loss to Vandebilt Catholic on Jan. 8.
Ryland Merrick’s 7 points in the first period put the Hornets up 14-8. Ben Jumonville’s 3-point basket extended the lead to 17-8 in the second period.
But Vandebilt went on a 14-4 run to take a 22-21 lead. The Terriers outscored the Hornets 13-6 in the third period led by Jackson Hawthorne’s 10 points.
Catholic-PC cut the deficit to 53-43 keyed by a pair of 3-point baskets by Mekhi Brue, who led the Hornets with 18 points, but could get no closer.
The Hornets lost to Teurlings Catholic, 76-39, on Jan. 7. Brue had 10 points while Jumonville, Merrick, Connor Kimball and Brandt Stewart each had 8 points.
Catholic-PC’s game scheduled Monday, Jan. 11, with Episcopal was postponed.
The Hornets will travel to Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 14. Their game on Jan. 19 with Thrive Academy also has been canceled. The Hornets will travel to Ascension Christian on Jan. 20.
Livonia has a couple of non-district games to prepare for District 6-4A competition. The Wildcats go to Catholic-PC on Wednesday, Jan. 13, then go to Central on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Wildcats open 6-4A play at Beau Chene on Tuesday, Jan. 19. On Friday, Jan. 22, Opelousas travels to Livonia for a district contest.
False River will participate in the St. John Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 16, traveling to Maurepas for a game on Friday, Jan. 15.
The Gators open District 6-1A play hosting Central Private on Tuesday, Jan. 19. They will travel to Slaughter Charter for a district game on Friday. Jan. 22.
False River lost to Ascension Christian, 77-19, on Jan. 7.
Boys soccer.
Livonia is scheduled to play two matches in the Alexandria Cup in Rapides Parish on Friday, Jan. 16. The Wildcats are coming off a tough 1-0 lost to West Feliciana on Tuesday.
The Wildcats played three matches in the New Year’s Cup in Baton Rouge on Jan. 8, taking three losses to St. Paul, 3-1; Lutcher, 2-0; and Catholic of Baton Rouge, 4-0.
Catholic-PC is scheduled to travel to Episcopal on Wednesday, Jan. 13, for a district match. The Hornets’ contest on Jan. 9 with Ascension Christian was postponed.
The Hornets are scheduled to play Houma Christian on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Ascension Christian in Gonzales.
West Feliciana is scheduled to travel to New Roads to face Catholic-PC on Jan. 21.
Girls soccer.
An aggressive West Feliciana pressured Livonia the entire match to take an 8-0 Division III District 5 win.
Livonia got one shot on goal, compared to 21 by West Feliciana.
Wildcat goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 11 saves, while Abigail Medine had 8.
West Feliciana got its first two goals in the 11th and 13th minutes when hard shots blocked by the Livonia goalkeeper bounced back to the Saints player for a second successful shot.
A successful corner kick and a cross-field goal put West Feliciana up 4-0 at the half.
Before their Jan. 7 match with Catholic-PC, Julia Gaude told coach Jeremy Armand she would score three goals.
“I challenged her to get five. She got four, so we met halfway,” Armand said.
Gaude’s four goals led Livonia to a 6-1 win over Catholic-PC.
In their first matchup the week before, Livonia held Catholic-PC to only two shots on goal. The Hornets offense fared bettr, getting 10 shots to Livonia’s 13.
Livonia took a 2-0 lead in the first half on a pair of goals by Gaude.
Her third goal on Paige Schurba’s assist made it 3-0 early in the second half. Schurba then scored a goal on Maggie Chatman’s pass.
Gaude pushed the lead to 5-0 with her fourth goal.
Teammate Jordyn Templeton missed a penalty kick but regained possession of the ball and scored from the right wing on a cross-shot.
Catholic-PC prevented a shut-out when Emily LaGrone scored on a penalty kick.
Wildcat goalkeeper Olivia Medine had 5 saves, while Abigail Medine recorded 2 saves. Nyah Melancon had 2 saves for the Hornets.
A matchup on Jan. 9 between two teams ranked 17th in their respective power rankings saw Livonia edge St. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-2.
Alaina Davis and Paige Schurba scored goals for the Wildcats, of Division III with Julia Gaude getting two assists.
Livonia’s third goal came on an “own goal,” when Gaude took a shot with a header.
A Division IV St. Thomas defender tried to block the shot with a header but hit the ball into her own goal.
Coach Jeremy Armand called goalkeeper Abigail Medine the player of the game recording 7 saves.
Livonia will be on the road on Friday, Jan. 15, at U-High, then host Plaquemine on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Catholic-PC is scheduled to travel to Opelousas on Thursday, Jan. 14, then travel to Opelousas Catholic on Jan. 21.