For 19 seconds, the Trojans led the Hornets.
Matthew Langlois needed only 9 seconds to return the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.
When Cameron Decoteau added the PAT kick, Sacred Heart’s 6-0 lead became a 7-6 lead for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
The Hornets kept scoring for a 42-6 Division IV first-round playoff win on Friday, Nov. 27.
No. 8 Catholic-PC, 7-2, travels to Shreveport on Friday, Dec. 4, to play No. 1 Cavalry Baptist, 7-2.
Sacred Heart ends the season at 4-2.
“I’ve heard nothing but good things about Calvary and their quarterback,” Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said.
Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy passed for 165 yards and 4 touchdowns last week to beat St. Martin’s 45-7.
“They’ve got a storied program and it will be a big challenge for us,” Simoneaux said.
Catholic-PC built a 27-6 halftime lead, then the Hornet defense took over, holding Sacred Heart to no first downs in the second half and only 6 yards passing and 10 yards net rushing.
The defense forced five turnovers, recovering three fumbles and intercepting two passes.
“Our defense did a great job, bending not breaking in some circumstances,” Simoneaux said, “especially with (Spencer) Lacoste getting that strip and Matthew (Langlois’s) pick on the sideline for the touchdown.”
“With the weather conditions, I was proud we were able to protect the football and not kill ourselves,” he said. “A lot of times the team that doesn’t beat itself comes out with the victory.”
Langlois returned one of those interceptions 40 yards for a touchdown. He also scored on a 34-yard run, compiling 108 yards on 13 carries.
Hunter Beard did the inside work, getting 44 yards on 18 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Four times in short-yard situations, Beard powered his way to first downs.
Aiden Vosburg also had 66 yards on 11 carries and Andrew Jewell added 19 yards on 5 carries and a touchdown.
Alex McElwee, Sacred Heart’s offensive threat in the first meeting of the 5-1A rivals this season, was held to 23 yards on 7 carries and 4 receptions for 42 yards.
Sacred Heart’s best offensive showing came on its game-opening possession, when it drove 78 yards in 5 plays, capped by McElwee’s seven-yard touchdown run.
Highlighting the drive was Scott Darbonne‘s 68-yard reception from Ethan Karonika, who went 6 of 14 for 113 yards.
“I think they did a few things with motion and different things that gave us problems like that first touchdown and first long pass they had,’ Simoneaux said.
“I’ve got all the respect in the world for Sacred Heart. Their kids play so hard and they get the most from them.”
With Catholic-PC leading 7-6, Sacred Heart fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Landon Frey recovered at the Trojan 40.
But the Hornets gave the ball back to the Trojans two plays later when Caine Boudreaux recovered a Hornet fumble.
Catholic-PC held and forced a Sacred Heart punt, leading to a 9-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Vosburg had a pair of 11-yard runs before Beard scored on a 3-yard run and 14-6 game.
The lead became 21-6 on Langlois’s interception return with 1:44 left in the first quarter.
Sacred Heart threatened on McElwee’s fourth-down 25-yard reception to the Hornet 18, but Lacoste recovered a Trojan fumble.
Catholic-PC marched 73 yards in 10 plays and Beard’s 5-yard TD run made it 27-6.
Hayden Elliott then got the second interception for the Hornets on Sacred Heart’s first offensive play. The Hornets mounted a 13-yard play to the Trojan 13 before the drive stalled and the clock ran out.
Four minutes into the third quarter a short Sacred Heart punt set Catholic-PC up at the Trojan 42. After an 8-yard carry by Vosburg, Langlois broke loose on a 34-yard touchdown run and 34-6 lead.
Catholic-PC got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff when Lacoste stripped the ball from Noah Soileau and Baylor Norwood recovered. But the Hornets were held and Langlois’s punt was downed at the Trojan 5.
Four plays later, Frey, Lacoste and Andrew Bonaventure combined to sack Gabe Fontenot in the endzone for a safety.
Catholic-PC’s last touchdown was set up by Sacred Heart’s fake punt at its own 21 that failed when defensive back Andrew Jewell broke up the pass.
Vosburg carried three times to the Trojan 9 where Jewell scored on a run and a 42-6 game.
The final 9 minutes of the game were played by reserves on both sides.