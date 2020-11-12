Catholic High of Pointe Coupee scored on its first seven possessions against Westminster Christian Academy. On its eighth possession, the Hornets ran out the clock to close out a 49-7 win on Friday, Nov. 6.
“This was one of our more complete nights,” Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said. “Our defense played well.”
The Crusaders’ first possession was its best showing, a 14-play, 40-yard drive to the Hornet 24 where a gamble on fourth-and-2 failed by inches.
“I think (Westminster) did a good job of being patient, taking four downs several times,” Simoneaux said. “They got some big old linemen.
“They were a little unsound in punting. We took advantage of that, got the block and a short field and punched it in.”
The Hornets (4-2, 2-0) continue their drive for the District 5-1A title when they host North Central (0-5, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Nov. 12.
Hayden Elliott led the Hornets with 66 yards on 8 carries and a TD.
He also pulled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Vosburg on the first play of the game. Matthew Langlois ran in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Langlois scored touchdowns on runs of 21, 17, and 4 yards to go with 59 yards on 5 carries. Andrew Jewell added 48 yards on 6 carries and a 4-yard TD run.
The contest also saw the return of Hunter Beard, who was projected as the starting fullback before he injured a knee in a preseason scrimmage.
The junior rushed for 30 yards on 4 carries and had an 11-yard touchdown run.
Having Beard and Vosburg – who also got hurt in that scrimmage – back “feels great,” Simoneaux said, but a lot of work remains.
“It’s tough when you’re shuffling all those pieces of the puzzle together cause it’s hard to jell,” he said. “We feel we‘re getting the majority of our backfield together for down the stretch,
“Beard’s not 100 percent yet but I though he had a good night and a good showing,” Simoneaux said. “We’re looking forward to him getting healed up and ready to roll and rock.”
Cameron Decoteau was successful on all three of his PAT kicks and Landon Frye had a 2-point conversion pass from Langlois to round out the scoring.
Westminster (3-3, 1-2) ran its own version of the wing-T, but managed only 139 yards on 39 tries, while Catholic-PC rolled up 299 yards on 38 rushes.
Catholic-PC’s defense stopped Westminster on four of six fourth-down plays.
Westminster avoided a shutout on Cade Lyons’ 36-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
YARDSTICK
Catholic-PC 49. Westminster 7
Cath-PC Westm
First Downs22 9
Rushing Yards38-299 39-139
Passing Yards55 24
Passes (C-A-I)2-4-0 6-9-0
Punts (No.-Avg.0-00 2-33.5
Fumbles-Lost0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards3-40 11-105
Westminster0070 – 7
Catholic-PC15 15 13 64 – 49
SCORING SUMMARY
CATH – Hayden Elliott 52 pass from Aiden Vosburg (Matthew Langlois run)
CATH – Langlois 21 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CATH – Langlois 17 tun (Landon Frey pass from Langlois)
CATH – Langlois 4 run (Decoteau kick)
CATH – Hunter Beard 11 run (Decoteau kick)
CATH – Andrew Jewel 4 run (Run failed)
WEST – Cade Lyons 36 run (Gabriel Proffitt kick)
CATH – Elliott 1 run (Run failed)