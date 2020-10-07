Catholic High of Pointe Coupee trailed 13-7 at the half to Central Private, so Coach David Simoneaux gave a special message to his team.
Relax. Have fun.
The Hornets scored on four straight possessions in the second half to hand Central Private a 49-21 loss Friday.
“I told them to relax. I told them it’s like they were trying to do everything right on every play and be perfect,” Simoneaux said.
“I think when we got behind at the start and I made a poor decision of going for it on fourth and short, a short field, kind of an emotional decision.
“I told them to relax and I took the blame for my mistake. I told them: Let’s start over and do what we do, and our style of play took over,” he said.
The second half opened with a Catholic-PC turnover but Andrew Jewell sacked the quarterback to forcea punt.
Hunter Beard then scored on a 12-yard run and Matthew Langlois added the 2-point PAT to take a 15-13 lead with 7:48 left in the third period.
Beard then scored on a 2-yard run, Langlois broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown and Beard got his third score on a 51-yard run.
Beard finished with 122 yards on 17 carries to go with his three TDs.
Langlois had 126 yards on 11 carries and two TDs.
“We’ve got two new starters in the backfield and it took them a little time to mesh and jell,” Simoneaux said of Beard and quarterback Hayden Elliott.
“Once they got to meshing and jelling, they did great.
“Hats off to Layton Elliot. He was our backup quarterback playing wide out and on the defensive side,” Simoneaux said.
“He came in after his brother (Hayden) was cramping. He did a great keeping us on track and ended up leading some good drives down the field.”
Hayden Elliott added 87 yards on 10 carries as the Hornets, 1-0, totaled 395 yards on the ground while attempting only one pass.
Central Private, 0-1, built a 13-0 lead as quarterback Nash Tamplet had touchdown passes of 16 yards to Tripp Flotte and 25 yards to Reese Dean.
The Redhawks recovered a Hornet fumble to set up the first score and held the Hornets on fourth-and-2 at their own 32 to set up the second score.