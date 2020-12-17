David Simoneaux spoke first as the athletic director of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, when Matthew Langlois and Aiden Vosburg signed college letters of intent.
Langlois signed Wednesday to play football at LSU, while Vosburg signed to play baseball at LSU-Eunice.
He praised both Langlois and Vosburg as “two great representatives of all our sports. They touched all of them in one way or another.”
Then as the football coach, Simoneaux said, “You feel extreme pride,” when a player signs.
“Matthew is such a special talent, a hard worker and a humble kid. He will be a great ambassador for our program at the next level,” he said.
Simoneaux said he was researching when Catholic-PC had its last Division I but had not verified it.
Langlois led all rushers in District 5-1A with 963 yards on 90 carries with 18 touchdowns.
As a defensive back, he returned four interceptions for touchdowns, along with a fumble and a punt for scores.
Langlois was recruited as a defensive back.
Baseball coach Nick Scelfo also had a moment of pride in seeing Vosburg move to the next baseball level.
“I’m proud that all his hard work has culminated with him signing with a great team,” Nick Scelfo said.
“Aiden’s start of his junior year was promising. If we had been able to continue, he might have gotten some major Division I looks,” he said.
In the COVID-19 shortened season, he was 3-0 on the mound in 20.3 innings, striking out 24 and compiling a 1.02 ERA
When not on the mound, Vosburg was at shortstop, hitting .385 with a .500 on-base percentage and 10 RBIs.
LSU-Eunice will look at Vosburg as both a pitcher and hitting and could put both of his talents to use, Scelfo said.
“He’s a fantastic kid from a great family,” Scelfo added. “Every time he gets hurt, he seems to come back better.
Vosburg injured his knee in a preseason football scrimmage, then hurt his collarbone in the Division IV playoffs.
“As a quarterback on a team that runs the ball some injuries are expected.
“I’m proud of the way he has battled back and been a leader since he was a freshman.”