Catholic High of Pointe Coupee outscored Livonia 13-0 to open the second half enroute to a 63-43 win.
Livonia, 0-3, had the first run erasing a 2-0 deficit and going up 8-2, led by baskets by Deoni Richardson and Akiyah Carnes.
The Hornets, 2-3, outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the second quarter to push a 15-14 lead to 22-14.
Twof baskets and two free throws by Troyana Pichon paced the Hornets’ 13-0 run as the defense held the Wildcats to 6 points in the quarter.
“Defense, that’s something we pride ourselves big-time and the leadership by senior Troyana Pichon and junior Isabel Guerin,” Catholic-PC coach Joe Neal said.
“We warmed up confidently and we came out confidently and prepared but as the game progressed, we shifted our focus,” Livonia coach Hannah Kador said. “I feel like the entire game was better than our previous games. I definitely see the pieces coming together.”
Pichon led the Hornets with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Claire Rivet added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Richardson had 16 points for the Wildcats. Carnes had 10 points and 8 rebounds.
The Hornets host Broadmoor on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Wildcats will be in the St. John Tournament, playing West Feliciana on Friday and Riverside on Saturday.
False River, 0-2, begins a four-game road trip on Friday, when the Gators travel to French Settlement. From there, False River will be at University Academy of Central Louisiana, on Dec. 8; Dunham, Dec. 10; and Ascension Episcopal, Dec. 11.
In boys basketball, Catholic-PC broke into the win column on Nov. 24 with a 65-50 win over Maurepas.
The Hornets, 1-4, are scheduled to travel to St. Martin’s on Thursday.
False River stands 0-2, after a 91-13 loss to Westminster. The Gators play at French Settlement on Dec. 4.
Livonia had its game with Denham Springs canceled. The Wildcats, 0-4, travel to Baker on Dec. 14.
In girls soccer, Livonia is 2-0 after beating Abbeville 7-0 and Opelousas Catholic 2-0.
The Grant Tournament was canceled and a Dec. 8 match with Abbeville was postponed.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Catholic-PC on Dec. 11 at home.
Catholic-PC is scheduled to play at Walker on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Hornets are 0-2-1.