Catholic High of Pointe Coupee clinched its 10th consecutive district title on April 7 with an 8-1 win over St. Edmund.
The Hornets went 4-0 in District 5-1A. Four more wins after the district-clincher made them 22-6 on Tuesday.
State playoff brackets will be announced on Friday. In the power rankings released Tuesday, Catholic-PC is No. 1 in Division IV.
The Hornets scored 2 runs in the second and 2 in the third for a 4-0 lead. Hannah Dugas doubled to drive in a run and scored on Maddie Jarreau’s sacrifice bunt. Taylor Bonaventure singled in the third to score Rebecca Frey and Blaire Bizette scored on a throw in.
Up 5-1, The Hornets scored 3 runs in the top of the seventh. Marley Broussard doubled in a run and scored on Dugas’s ground-out. Another ground-out brought in the last run.
Bizette got the win in 7 innings, allowing 6 hits and a run while striking out 8.
Bonaventure was 2-3 with 2 RBIs, and Dugas was 1-4 with 2 RBIs. Jarreau had 2 RBIs and Broussard was 1-1 with an RBI.
Catholic-PC 11, False River 0. Catholic-PC scored 5 runs in the first inning and 6 runs in the fourth in Monday’s game.
Joelle LeBlanc walked, Rebecca Frey reached on a bunt single and Blaire Bizette walked to load the bases. LeBlanc stole home and Isabel Guerin singled in the other two runners.
Maddie Jarreau’s fielder’s choice scored Hannah Dugas, who singled to right field. Haley Melancon’s fielder’s choice then scored Jarreau.
The Hornets loaded the bases in the fourth, with Olivian LeBlanc scoring on a fielder’s choice. Guerin drew a walk to force in a run and Dugas was hit by a pitch to bring in another run. Jarreau’s double drove in 2 runs and Morgan Landry followed with an RBI-single.
Bizette took the win in 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 5. Landry came in for 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 2.
At the plate, Isabel Guerin was 1-1 with 3 RBIs, while Jarreau was 2-3 on a pair of doubles with 2 RBIs. Dugas was 1-2 with an RBI and 2 runs and Landry was 1-1 with an RBI. LeBlanc was 1-3 with 2 runs.
Christina Mayer, Jordan Dauthier and Hannah Grimmet each went 1-2 for False River. Hailey Sparks was 1-3.
Catholic-PC 7, Cedar Creek 5. Maddie Jarreau broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a 2-run triple in the opening game of the All-Catholic Tournament in Broussard on April 9.
Olivian LeBlanc and Rebecca Frey added RBI-singles in the inning.
The Hornets took a 2-0 lead in the first on Maddie Jarreau’s home run and Taylor Bonaventure’s RBI-single. Cedar Creek tied the game 3-3 in the fifth.
Blaire Bizette got the win, allowing 5 runs on 3 hits over 7 innings, striking out 7.
Jarreau led the Hornets, going 2-3 with 3 RBIs. Bonaventure was 2-3 with an RBI and LeBlanc was 1-3 with an RBI. Frey was 1-4 with an RBI and Isabel Guerin was 2-2.
Catholic-PC 12, Chapelle 0. Morgan Landry scattered 3 hits over 5 innings, striking out 4 to get the shutout at the All-Catholic Tournament on April 10. The Hornets scored 4 runs in the first and 4 in the fourth.
Top hitters were Blaire Bizette, 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs, while Maddie Jarreau was 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Olivian LeBlanc was 1-2 with 2 RBIs and Taylor Bonaventure was 2-3 with 2 RBIs.
Isabel Guerin also was 3-3 with an RBI; Hannah Dugas, 2-3 with an RBI; and Rebecca Frey, 1-2 with an RBI and 3 runs.
Catholic-PC 17, Haynes 7. Blaire Bizette went 3-3 with a triple in the first and home runs in the third and seventh to drive in 5 runs. She also scored 5 runs and stole 2 bases.
Taylor Bonaventure and Israel Guerin also had home runs in the All-Catholic Tournament game on April 10.
Haynes led 3-2 after the first, but Catholic-PC scored 4 in the third, then 10 in the seventh.
Bonaventure was 3-5 with 3 RBIs, while Guerin was 1-3 with 3 RBIs. Rebecca Frey was 4-5 with 4 runs and 3 stolen bases. Joelle LeBlanc went 1-5 with an RBI and Hannah Dugas was 2-4.
LIVONIA
Livonia 11, Slaughter Charter 2. Livonia found 5 ways to score 8 runs in the top of the first inning. Olivia Guidroz doubled and scored on Anna Hendricks’ sacrifice fly.
Bryanna Rodriguez and Hannah Juge walked and Cierra Hendricks was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Tia Ransom drew a walk to score Rodriguez, Hendricks scored on an error and Juge scored on a passed ball.
Jordyn Templeton was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases and Ransom scored on a passed ball.
Courtesy runner Mirella Vidrine scored on another error, Templeton stole home and Guidroz, who had walked, scored on an outfielder’s error on Anna Hendrick’s single.
Macy Bergeron got the win in 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5. Cierra Hendricks pitched 1 inning, striking out 1.
Anna Hendricks was 2-5 with 2 RBIs, while Bergeron and Guidroz each were 2-4 with an RBI. Cierra Hendricks, Bryanna Rodriguez and Lexie Edwards each were 1-3.
Cecilia 18, Livonia 6.
Livonia led 6-3 when Cecilia scored 11 runs in the fourth inning enroute to the win.
The Wildcats trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the third when they scored 5 runs. Anna Hendricks singled to score Savanah David and Olivia Guidroz scored on an error before Macy Bergeron delivered a 3-run home run.
Macy Bergeron took the loss, going 4 innings, allowing 14 hits and 14 runs while striking out 3. Cierra Hendricks went 1 inning, allowing 3 hits and 4 runs, striking out 1.
Bergeron was 1-3 with 3 RBIs, while Anna Hendricks and Lexie Edwards each went 1-2 with an RBI.
FALSE RIVER
Pine Prairie 14, False River 4.
Pine Prairie’s George hit for the cycle and added a second double in their 16-hit attack.
False River took a 2-0 in the top of the first on Jordan Dauthier’s RBI-triple and Dauthier scoring on an error.
Pine Prairie went ahead 4-2, but False River cut it to 4-3 when Christina Mayer walked and later scored on Jenna Parks’ fielder’s choice.
The big blow came in the fourth when Pine Prairie scored 6 runs.
False River got one more run in the sixth when Kinsley Seneca stole home during a rundown of another base runner.
Jenna Parks took the loss for False River in 5 2/3 innings, allowing 16 hits and 14 runs while striking out 1.
Parks had 2 RBIs for the Gators and Dauthier was 1-3 with an RBI. Mayer was 2-2.
St. John 9, False River 1.
St. John of Plaquemine built a 5-0 lead by the third inning.
Jordan Dauthier got False River’s lone hit and run on her home run in the fourth inning.
Jenna Parks took the loss in 7 innings, allowing 11 hits and 9 runs while striking out 3.