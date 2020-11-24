The Hornets got the District 5-1A crown last week but have little time to celebrate as they open the Division IV state playoffs this Friday.
And the foe they host at 7 p.m. is familiar, district rival Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, who Catholic High of Pointe Coupee beat 28-22 in the regular season.
Catholic-PC improved to 6-2 and 4-0 in district with a 35-21 win over St. Edmund last week.
“It was an exciting week last week. We wanted to go out there and have a dominant victory and we did that,” Catholic-PC Coach David Simoneaux said. “I’m proud of the way our guys played.
“One thing that is exciting is seeing this team take shape right in front of our eyes,” Simoneaux said. “We got healthy at the right time. We’ve got a group of guys committed to doing whatever it takes to go the distance.”
Matthew Langlois rushed for 153 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Hunter Beard added 148 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.
Langlois returned an interception 65 yards on the final play of the game to beat Scared Heart in that first meeting, but Simoneaux does not expect the second round to be any easier.
“It’s tough,” to play a team twice, Simoneaux said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach (Josh) Harper over there at Sacred Heart and the way his kids play.
“They are not going to back down. They played us extremely hard last time.”
And back at the right time is senior quarterback Aiden Vosburg, directing the offense after a scrimmage injury sidelined him.
“It feels good,” to be playing, Vosburg said. “It was kind of a setback to have that happen. It’s not something you look forward to.
“We‘ve come a long way from Week One and we’re playing as a team now. It’s happening at the right time.”
Meanwhile, it’s easy to find Langlois during a game.
“I’m basically on the field the whole game,” the LSU commitment said.
But Langlois is quick to point out he’s not the whole team.
“Like Hunter (Beard), those dudes are studs. I think any of our dudes have the ability to make plays. They are all hard workers.”
Langlois gave Catholic-PC a 7-0 lead against St. Edmund on a 72-yard TD run. St. Edmund cut it to 7-6 on Easton Coleman’s 7-yard TD reception
The Hornets built a 21-6 on touchdowns of 18 yards by Andrew Jewell and 34 yards by Langlois. St. Edmund made it 21-14 on Henry Brown’s 41-yard pass to Luke Trahan.
Catholic-PC built a 35-14 lead on Beard’s 5-yard TD run and Vosburg’s 2-yard TD run.
St. Edmund’s Taylor Daire returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score but got no closer.