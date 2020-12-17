Coaches will give a “talking-to” to their team at halftime when needed. Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s Joe Neal did not have to give that talk to his girls basketball team on Monday after the first half against False River.
The players gave the talk.
“The girls talked about it themselves at halftime and said, ‘Look, we’re going jump the passing lanes and get more aggressive,’ and they did,” Catholic-PC coach Joe Neal said.
The Hornets responded by opening the third quarter with a 14-0 run and got a 73-24 win.
The Hornet boys team didn’t wait until the second half, opening their game with an 11-0 lead to down the Gators 75-17.
“We’ve been working a lot on defense,” Catholic-PC coach Clayton O’Callaghan said. “We wanted to come out and set the intensity. We felt like we did a good job of that in our last game and wanted to continue it.”
In the girls game, the pivotal run included four steals and a pair of field goals by both Jenna LaCour and Isabel Guerin. Catholic-PC outscored False River 22-4 in the quarter and held the Gators to 3 points in the final quarter.
“We were upset at ourselves in the first half, at our defensive effort,” Neal said. “We knew we had many more opportunities we could have taken advantage of.
“They pride themselves on defense. We worked on defense all summer with COVID,” rules affecting what was allowed, he said.
In the opening quarter, the lead changed hands four times as Jordan Dauthier’s layup put False River up 5-2, but Jenna LaCour’s three-point basket put Catholic-PC up 7-6. A pair of baskets put the Hornets up 14-10.
Troyana Pichon extended the lead to 18-12 with a basket with 3:31 in the second quarter. Dauthier’s jumper for the Gators made it 18-14, the closest False River would get in the game.
Two baskets by LaCour pushed the Hornet lead to 24-14 and the lead was 27-17 at the half.
“I think it was the best game we’ve played so far,” False River coach Emily Torres said. “If we could have kept up the pace in the second half, we could have won. They got way too tired in the second half.”
For the Hornets, Isabel Guerin had a triple double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. LaCour and Ashlyn Landry each scored 10 points with Landry grabbing 8 rebounds and LaCour recording 3 steals. Pichon had a team-high 9 rebounds to go with 8 points.
In the boys game, Catholic-PC’s David Brue dominated the first quarter scoring 6 points in the opening run and 12 in the quarter.
“David is a great player and he likes those opportunities,” O’Callaghan said. “We feel like as he goes, our offense goes. We want to get him into the game as quickly as possible and it opens things for Meki (Brue) and Cameron (Decoteau).”
False River’s Darian Hoffman had his team’s 6 points in the period, as the Hornets built a 25-6 lead. Ben Jumonville scored 8 points in the second period as Catholic-PC pushed its lead 46-6 and led 50-11 at the half.
Brue led the Hornets with 13 points, while Jumonville added 12. Ryland Merrick also had 11.
False River was led by Hoffman with 8 points.