Any team coming off an appearance in the state finals can expect to be tested and Catholic High of Pointe Coupee got tested in last week’s scrimmage with Ascension Catholic.
The first test for the Hornets even came before Friday’s season-opener at Central Private.
Senior quarterback Aiden Vosburg, who directed the Hornets on their run to the Superdome, suffered an MCL injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, coach David Simoneaux said.
Catholic-PC also lost starting fullback Jack Allen for the season with an ACL injury, he said.
“Hayden Elliott, a freshman, stepped in (at quarterback),” Simoneaux said.
“He is very talented. He’s a hard worker. I was really pleased with his poise and moxie. I think he did a good job.”
Junior Hunter Beard also stepped in at fullback, he said.
“He was penciled in on offense at another position and could play on both sides of the ball,” Simoneaux said.
“He had a great season last year, he’s a very physical player.”
In reviewing the scrimmage, Simoneaux said, “The kids competed well. Ascension Catholic has got a physical team. We dominated in all aspects of the game.
“We are excited to get to the regular season and play.”
On offense, Simoneaux said he was pleased “with our level of physicality. We want them to play a cleaner ball game outside of the tackle box.
“We have to improve on all three phases of our triple option, spread out the field, attack the perimeter and use the option and pass.”
A keypart of that offense will be senior Matthew Langlois, The Kansas State commiment rushed for 1,343 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning District 5-1A Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.
Central Private is an unknown opponent for the Hornets, he said.
“Central Private did not hold a scrimmage, so we did not get a chance to scout them,” Simoneaux said. “At this point, we’re trying to figure out what they will do. That makes it a lot tougher.”
Catholic-PC will be relying on a number of players moving up to the varsity ranks, according to Simoneaux.
“Some younger players will be on the O line and D line,” he said, “(sophomore) Matthew Morrison, Jackson Jewel, a freshman. Hayden Cox is a senior and first-year starter.”
Also expected to contribute is senior Spencer Lacoste, a 2-year starter. Last season, Lacoste was an All-5A second team selection at linebacker and on the offensive line.
“We have been lucky for several years with continuity, with starters playing from a young age and growing up through the program,” Simoneaux said.
“Now the sub-varsity players for the first time will be in the varsity mix. I’m proud to see them step up to the varsity.”