celebration

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee celebrates its win over Northside Christian on Friday, Nov. 6. The win sends the Hornets to the state volleyball tournament in Kenner on Thusday, Nov. 12.

 Photo by Grant Jarreau

NEW ROADS -- Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will be going to the LHSAA Division V State Volleyball Tournament next week in Kenner.

The Hornets advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a three-set win Friday over No. 12 Northside Christian of Crowley.

No. 5 Catholic-PC (16-9) will play No. 4 Ascension Catholic (18-10) on Thursday, Nov. 12. Time of the match has not been released.

The Hornets beat Northside Christian 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 to extend their win streak to 8.

Ascension Catholic advanced to the state tournament by eliminating No. 20 Central Private, also from Catholic-PC’s District 5, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12.

Central Private upset No. 13 Crescent City in the opening round of the playoffs.

The quarterfinal contest will be a rematch of the two teams, who met in a non-district match to end the regular season.

Catholic-PC, District 5 champion, took a five-set match from District 3 Ascension Catholic, 22-25, 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 17-15.  