NEW ROADS -- Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will be going to the LHSAA Division V State Volleyball Tournament next week in Kenner.
The Hornets advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a three-set win Friday over No. 12 Northside Christian of Crowley.
No. 5 Catholic-PC (16-9) will play No. 4 Ascension Catholic (18-10) on Thursday, Nov. 12. Time of the match has not been released.
The Hornets beat Northside Christian 25-19, 25-20, 25-14 to extend their win streak to 8.
Ascension Catholic advanced to the state tournament by eliminating No. 20 Central Private, also from Catholic-PC’s District 5, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12.
Central Private upset No. 13 Crescent City in the opening round of the playoffs.
The quarterfinal contest will be a rematch of the two teams, who met in a non-district match to end the regular season.
Catholic-PC, District 5 champion, took a five-set match from District 3 Ascension Catholic, 22-25, 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 17-15.