The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee’s 41st Annual Open Bass Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, March 21.
The tournament will launch from the False River Public Landing in New Roads.
The fishing period will be from the first safe daylight time until 3 p.m.
Entry fee is $150 in advance and $175 on the day of the tournament.
All registrants will be eligible for door prizes. Competitors receive complimentary jambalaya and tickets.
For more information, call (225) 718-1319.
The registration form can be found at the Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee’s Facebook page, “Pointe Coupee Kiwanis,” Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce’s web page at www.pcchamber.org and Pointe Coupee Parish Office of Tourism’s web site at www.pctourism.org.
A total of 12 prizes will be awarded, based on 70 boats participating.
First place prize is $3,000. Second place is $1,500; third place, $800; fourth place, $500; fifth place, $400; and sixth place, $300.
Seventh through 10th place will receive $150 each.
The big bass prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Also, a $1-per-ticket raffle will be held March 21, with half of the proceeds going to the winning ticket.
The Kiwanis of Pointe Coupee is dedicated to helping families and children of the community. The club sponsors teacher grants, provides collegiate scholarships, sponsors a Bringing Up Grades (BUGs) program, cares for the Kiwanis Community Park and other community-oriented activities.
The club also maintains the False River no-wake and safety buoys under the jurisdiction of the Parish Council as a community service.
The club meets on the second Thursday of the month. For information on membership, visit the club website at kiwanisofpointecoupee@gmail.com.