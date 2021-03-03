MANDEVILLE – Free throws can make or break a team in a tight battle. Unfortunately for Livonia, Lakeshore took the edge in that department when it mattered most.
A strong showing at the line led No. 8 Lakeshore past No. 25 Livonia 70-65 in Class 4A non-select playoff action Feb. 26.
Livonia finished the season 12-11, while Lakeshore improved to 23-2 after its first playoff victory. The Titans beat Westgate 76-74 on Tuesday in the regional round.
“They made some plays down the stretch early, and our guys got caught up in the moment, blew some assignments early,” Livonia head coach Toby St. Cyr said. “We had a bunch of chances, and I thought it was our advantage to win inside, but our guys fumbled a lot on the layups at the rim.”
The Wildcats trailed 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, but a pair of three-point shots by Devonte Leonard and one by Connor Greavis closed the gap against the Titans, who led 27-26 at halftime.
The free-throw line sparked Lakeshore in the third quarter. Seven of eight shots from the paint ignited an 18-point rally that put the hosting squad ahead by six going into the final quarter.
Livonia upped its tempo with 26 points in the final quarter, including 12 from Treylin Whaley, and the fourth three-pointer of the night for Greavis.
But Lakeshore used a 13-of-16 showing at the free-throw line to put away the Wildcats.
“We preached since the last week of district about down-the-stretch rebounds and free throws,” St. Cyr said.
Foul trouble also put a dent in the Wildcat game plan. Four players headed to the bench by the fourth quarter.
“That cost us big,” St. Cyr said, “To lose Devontae, to Thomas and lose the perimeter ball-handling and scoring took away our effectiveness to pressure Lakeshore in the fourth quarter.”
Whaley finished the night with 21 points, while Grevais had 20. Devontae Leonard tallied eight, while Ge’Marion Hollins netted seven and Brenton Parker had six.
Despite the loss, the Wildcats showed great improvement since January.
“We came a long way after the loss to Opelousas, and I challenged the guys to win at least six of the next seven, and they did it,” St. Cyr said. “They accepted the challenge stepped up and did that, but at playoff time, you’re one and done.”
LIV-9 17 13 26 – 65
LAK-1512 18 19 – 70
SCORING – LIVONIA: Treylin Whaley, 21, 2-2; Brenton Parker, 6, 1-2; Ge’Marion Hollins, 7, 1-2; Connor Grevais: 20, 3-4; Devonte Leonard, 8, 1-2. 3-POINT GOALS: Grevais, 4; Leonard, 2; Whaley, 1.
LAKESHORE: BJ Foster 20, 10-14; C. Ziegler: 6, 1-2; R. Caster, 22, 15-17; B. Bickham, 14, 4-4; C. Dietrich, 12.