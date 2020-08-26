Matthew Langlois was the offensive threat for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee last year with 1,343 yards and 26 touchdowns, which earned him District 5-1A Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.
But he also was named the all-district flex player on defense. And when Langlois moves to the next level, it will be playing defense for Kansas State University.
Langlois committed to Kansas State after a recent visit.
“They have a great coaching staff, the head coach, Coach (Chris) Klieman and the people over there,” Langlois said.
“Coach Klanderman treated me great,” he added, about the defensive coordinator who also coaches safeties.
“I feel they can develop me into a better player,” said Langlois, who expects to be a safety.
Klieman enters his second season as Kansas State coach this fall, but it’s his championship background that impressed Langlois.
“He was the coach at North Dakota State and look at their championships,” Langlois said
In five years at North Dakota State, Klieman led the Bison to four Football Championship Series titles.
In his first year at Kansas State, Klieman led the Wildcats to an 8-5 season, third-place finish in the Big 12 and spot in the Liberty Bowl. Kansas State also beat rival Oklahoma 48-41 at home, the first time since 1996.
Langlois said he might major in kinesiology or physical therapy and is looking forward to being in the Midwest.
“Manhattan, Kansas, is a great place to live,” he said.
For now, Langlois is preparing for his senior season at Catholic-PC.
“We’re getting ready for the season,” Langlois said. “We just hope to have a season,” amid the COVID-19 fallout.
“We hope things go smoothly between now and Oct. 8,” he said, the projected start of the season by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“We’ll have a good team if not better than last year,” when the Hornets reached the state finals, Langlois said. “We’re all seriously working; that’s the way we are.”