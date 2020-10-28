NEW ROADS -- It came in fours for Matthew Langlois on Friday night.
The Catholic High of Pointe Coupee senior intercepted a half-back option pass at his own 34-yard line with :14 left in a 22-22 game.
Four Sacred Heart players had a chance to stop him and missed.
Four Hornet teammates threw blocks for Langlois to return the interception to the endzone and a 28-22 district win.
It was Langlois’s fourth touchdown on the night – although the other three came on offense. The victory makes Catholic-PC 1-0 in the District 5-1A race and 2-2 overall.
“We were just trying to not let them score, we were in a cover 6,” Langlois said. “We were just trying to get some dudes deep, don’t let them throw deep balls on us.”
Langlois said he was watching for a screen and, “They doubled (passed) to a dude on a fade. I read the ball and knew it was coming and picked it and the rest of that is history.”
“What a player,” coach David Simoneaux said about the senior. “I don’t know if I’ve seen a guy who can take over a game like he can. It defies logic. I can’t say enough about him.”
“I’d like to compliment Sacred Heart,” Simoneaux added. “I think they outplayed us in the second half. I think those guys do a great job over there. … Much respect for them.”
“I’m proud of the way our kids found a way to get it done,” Simoneaux said.
Langlois rushed for 193 yards on 11 carries and a 2-point conversion to go with his four scores, dodging tacklers along the way.
“I’ve always had pretty good vision, pretty good speed and agility,” he said. “I’ve been starting since a young age, playing football helped a lot. My dad worked with me in the backyard.
“Making people miss tackles has always been there.”
The game also saw the return of quarterback Aiden Vosburg, who led the Hornets to the state finals in 2019 but suffered a knee injury in a scrimmage with Ascension Catholic.
Vosburg and Hayden Elliott took turns as quarterback depending on the game situation.
After Sacred Heart tied it 22-22 with 6:02 left, Vosburg directed Catholic-PC on a 12-play drive from the Hornet 32 to the Trojan 17.
“He wasn’t supposed to go on that last series, but we were having some cramping issues with our starter – our regular backup starter if you will – (Vosburg) hadn’t run any option up to that point,” Simoneaux said.
But Vosburg was stopped on a fourth-and-14, giving the ball to Sacred Heart with :18 on the clock and setting up Langlois’s interception.
Stephen Lacoste was the workhorse on that drive, with six carries. He finished the game with 67 yards on 17 carries while also playing defense.
“He’s our iron man,” the coach said. “He’s our Swiss army knife man. He’s played fullback, played guard, he’s done a lot of things.”
Catholic-PC jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter when Langlois got his first interception and three plays later broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run.
On the first play of their next possession, Langlois ran 72 yards for a score, then ran in the 2-point conversion.
Hayden Cox then recovered a fumble for the Hornets, but Sacred Heart held and forced a punt.
A 63-yard halfback option pass by Sacred Heart’s Gabe Fontenot to Bryce Deville got a touchdown and a 15-6 game.
On its next possession, the Hornets drove 54 yards in 6 plays and Langlois scored on a 28-yard run for a 22-6 halftime lead.
Trojan quarterback Ethan Karonika completed touchdown passes of 5 yards to Issac Leger and 8 yards to Peyton Feutch in the second half for a 22-22 game.
YARDSTICK
Catholic-PC 28, Sacred Heart 22
Catholic-PC Sacred Heart
First Downs 14 15
Rushing Yards 39-285 28-125
Passing Yards 0 159
Passes (C-A-I) 0-3-0 11-27-2
Punts (No.-Avg.) 2-36.3 2-26.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-20
Sacred Heart 0 14 0 8 – 22
Catholic-PC 15 7 0 6 – 28
SCORING SUMMARY
CPC – Matthew Langlois 74 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CPC – Langlois 72 run (Langlois run)
SH – Bryce Deville 63 pass from Gabe Fontenot (kick failed)
CPC – Langlois 28 run (Decoteau kick)
SH – Issac Leger 5 pass from Ethan Karonika (Karonika run)
SH – Peyton Feucht 8 pass from Karonika (Leger pass from Karonika)
CPC – Langlois 66 interception return