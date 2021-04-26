On Sunday morning, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee fans could have been making plans to support the softball team on Thursday at the State Softball Tournament in Sulphur.
By Sunday night, things changed a bit.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association changed its lineup of 24 semifinal games in seven non-select classes and five select divisions.
First, it expanded the tournament to three days, Thursday through Saturday, from just Friday and Saturday.
Then it changed the days and times of the games.
No. 2 Catholic-PC, the defending Division IV champions from the 2019 tournament, will meet No. 3 Ascension Christian at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, according to the bracket on the LHSAA website.
Originally, after expanding the tournament to three days, Catholic-PC and Ascension Christian were to play at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The other Division IV semifinal game, No. 1 Calvary Baptist vs. No. 12 Riverside, is now set for 11 a.m. Friday. It originally was listed as a Thursday game.
The Division IV championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the bracket.
Catholic-PC beat Central Catholic of Morgan City, 2-1, on Thursday, April 22, to advance to the tournament.
Taylor Bonaventure lined a single into left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run.
Olivian LeBlanc opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk and Joelle LeBlanc doubled over the right fielder’s head.
Central Catholic got a groundout for an out, holding the runners at second and third.
The Eagles chose to walk Blaire Bizette, loading the bases and setting up Bonaventure’s game-winning hit.
Central Catholic led 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Joelle LeBlanc singled to drive in Olivian LeBlanc, who had earlier singled to tie the game.
Bizette got the win on the mound, allowing 1 run and 6 hits over 7 innings, striking out 9.
Bonaventure and Joelle LeBlanc each were 2-4 with an RBI, while Olivian LeBlanc was 1-1, scoring both Hornet runs.