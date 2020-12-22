Catholic High of Pointe Coupee cut the deficit to one goal twice, but Liberty used a second-half barrage to take an 11-3 win in boys soccer on Saturday., Dec. 19.
Liberty took a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Catholic responded with two goals in the last 3 minutes of the period.
Kollin Courville got Catholic-PC’s first goal, then Jaden Andree scored to make it 3-2 at the half.
Both goals came from the same approach, according the William Caillet, Catholic-PC coach.
“They were staying spread; they were following the positions that they were supposed to be,” Caillet said.
“On those two shots, my backside was crashing in after the throw-in and that’s where a lot of their points come from.
“When the backside comes in, (they) crash the goal and get that one little shot off the backside of the goalie.
“It’s something we’ve been working on, getting the ball across the field to the backside which usually has been open,” he said.
A high kick into the net put Liberty up 4-2, but the Hornets responded again.
Josh David made a penalty kick, and a 4-3 game, but Liberty kept up the pressure, scoring 7 goals in the second half.
After getting 4 shots on goal in the first half, the Hornets got 7 in the second half.
Liberty, 4-1, had a total of 19 shots on goals.
Goalie Sam Mckinny had 12 saves. While Mckinny had an injury attended to, Cole Davis went in and got 3 saves.
“Sam’s amazing,” Caillet said. “He’s a big dude and he can move and cover that goal.”
Davis got some on-the-job training when he replaced Mckinny, who got his hand taped.
“He’s practiced goal maybe once for 15 to 20 minutes, and that’s it,” Caillet said, “so when I threw him, he was, ‘OK, what do I do?’”
The Hornets, 0-5-1, return to action at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 when they host Livonia.
Liberty 8, Catholic-PC 0.
Liberty build a 7-0 in the first half and added one goal in the second half.
The Patriots, 4-4, got 12 shots on goal to the Hornets’ one shot on goal.
Goalie Nyah Melancon recorded four saves for Catholic-PC.
On Dec. 17, Brusly topped Catholic-PC, 5-1.
The Hornets, 0-6-1, return to action at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 when they travel to Livonia.